An emotional speech given by Florida State’s head football coach has gone viral on social media.

Mike Norvell, who led the Seminoles to a 13-0 record heading into their season finale in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, gave an inspiring talk to his players after they suffered a humiliating 63-3 loss to Georgia in that game.

With a depleted team due to injuries, transfers and opt-outs, FSU was outplayed and outclassed by the Bulldogs in what turned out to be a historic defeat.

Just a Reminder …

Opt-Outs:

Trey Benson, RB, Jr.

Jared Verse, DE, Jr.

Johnny Wilson, WR, Jr.

Keon Coleman, WR, Jr.

Jaheim Bell, TE, Jr.

Fabian Lovett, DL, R-Sr.

Akeem Dent, DB, Sr.

Renardo Green, DB, Sr.

Jarrian Jones, DB, Sr. Injury:

Jordan Travis, QB, R-Sr.

Lawrance Toafili,… — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 30, 2023

Yet despite their humiliation, Norvell had a different take on the Seminoles’ performance, telling the team he appreciated their effort and they “deserved better” than the ugly beatdown in the bowl game.

“I am grateful for you,” he told his players. “I’m grateful for what you’ve done. I’m grateful for who you are. You deserve better than that. I apologize to you.”

“You guys that are playing your last game: you had a season that will be remembered forever,” the coach continued. “I respect the hell out of who you are, for being in here today, for stepping on that field and going and giving it your everything — forever, you have my respect.”

Mike Norvell’s Orange Bowl post-game speech is chilling pic.twitter.com/Ne7fmpYKWJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 3, 2024

Norvell also took a more philosophical approach, pointing out that life is not always fair and that defeat is part of the learning process.

“In life, there’s going to be a lot of things you cannot explain, you cannot put your finger on, but ultimately, you’re always going to have a choice,” he said. “You’re going to have a choice about what you want to do, how you want to do it, what you want it to look like.

“I told you since the very first day that I came here: Hard work does not guarantee success. It doesn’t, and it never will. But it absolutely will put you in the best position to be able to achieve it. I think it’s one thing that we’ve seen throughout the course of this season.”

“We got some remarkable men that are sitting here in front of me,” he said.

“And the work you put in, the decision that you made?” Norvell said. “Just to say yes, because you know what? It’s really easy when things don’t go well, right? And you’re hurt. And you’re angry. And you’re sad. The easiest thing to do is to pull back and stop. That’s what the world wants you to do.

“But there’s only a select few people that are willing to freaking fight.”

The speech takes on added significance given the controversy over FSU being omitted from the College Football Playoff despite going undefeated in a Power 5 conference.

The team’s star quarterback, Jordan Travis, suffered a season-ending leg injury in a Nov. 18 victory over North Alabama. The Seminoles won their last two games without him to go 13-0, but the final spot in the playoffs went to one-loss Alabama, which had beaten Georgia to win the Southeastern Conference championship. (The Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the semifinal.)

THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS ARE SET 🏆 (1) Michigan

(2) Washington

(3) Texas

(4) Alabama Who’s winning it all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SQaESN4YvC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” College Football Playoff committee chairman Boo Corrigan said of the decision taken last month, according to CNN.

Should FSU have been in the playoffs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“An incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team, right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team,” he said.

The decision was not well received on the Tallahassee campus and elsewhere.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded by publicly ripping the committee on social media.

What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results. Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 3, 2023

“What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results,” DeSantis said on X.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.