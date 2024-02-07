Watch: Saints QB Jameis Winston, with His Child in His Arms, Gives Fiery Speech Honoring God

Legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis once wrote that those who aim for Heaven do the most good on earth. Alas, some of our largest and most powerful institutions have abandoned this truth.

In recent years, the National Football League has touted a “social justice initiative” it calls “Inspire Change.” But imagine the change the NFL could inspire by showcasing its devoted fathers, husbands and Christians.

In a 37-second clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston stood in church, microphone in hand, with his young son’s arms around his neck, and implored the congregation to open their hearts to Jesus Christ.

If only the NFL and its millions of fans would make this go viral.

“How many times has He lifted you off your feet when you didn’t ask him to? That’s how you know you deserve it. That’s how you know that you are worthy,” an animated Winston said of Jesus as the pastor stood nearby.

Turning from one side of the congregation to the other as he spoke, Winston next focused on Christ’s ultimate sacrifice.

“That’s how you know that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and gave us the victory. He already gave it to you,” the quarterback said with tremendous enthusiasm.

Winston then reminded the faithful that God gave us free will, so we must accept Christ’s gift. And we must not do so in passivity.

“You gotta receive it. Pastor already gave it to us, but you gotta receive it. Pastor already did an amazing job with the sermon, but you have to take it upon yourself, and chew on it. You have to eat it, OK? We are called not to be lukewarm. Let’s be hot. Let’s be on fire for Jesus,” Winston said to shouts of approval from the congregation.

Readers may view the clip below.

Saints QB Jameis Winston preaches at his church with his child in his arms. BEAST MODE 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/CKv0pFhDly — High Value Dad (@highvaluedad) February 5, 2024

The sight of Winston’s young son hanging on his father’s neck only amplified the message of Christian devotion.

According to The U.S. Sun, Winston and his wife Breoin Allen have two young sons: Antonor Malachi Winston, born June 29, 2018, and Taurus Allen Winston, born Dec. 31, 2020.

Furthermore, the quarterback’s message of gratitude to Christ at all times had the backing of personal experience. After all, in his football career, Winston has seen his share of highs and lows.

Indeed, the highs came early and often. As a redshirt freshman quarterback at Florida State University, Winston won the 2013 Heisman Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best college football player. Then, he capped off that magical season by leading his team to a national championship. In fact, Winston threw the decisive touchdown pass in the waning seconds of FSU’s 34-31 win over the Auburn Tigers.

In the 2015 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the decorated college champion with the first overall pick. As a rookie, Winston threw 22 touchdown passes and made the Pro Bowl.

From there however, his development seemed to stall. He acquired a reputation as a turnover-prone quarterback, highlighted by a 2019 season in which he threw 33 touchdowns on a league-high 626 passes but also led the league with an astonishing 30 interceptions, most in any single season by a quarterback in the 21st century.

Thus, at the beginning of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers replaced Winston with Tom Brady, who then led Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl LV.

Meanwhile, Winston landed in New Orleans, where he has served as both a starter and a backup.

Despite operating in a reserve role for most of the 2023 season, Winston found himself at the center of a minor controversy that actually revealed something interesting about his character as it relates to his faith.

On the final day of the regular season, the Saints demolished the visiting Atlanta Falcons, 48-17.

Late in the game, with outcome already determined, Saints head coach Dennis Allen sent Winston and his offense onto the field in “victory formation” to simply snap the ball, take a knee and run out the clock.

Instead, Winston and the offense ran a play, handing the ball to running back Jamaal Williams, who scored a meaningless touchdown against a Falcons defense that did not expect it.

After the game, according to Sports Illustrated’s Saints News Network, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith expressed extreme displeasure with what he regarded as an unsportsmanlike play. Allen agreed and apologized to the Falcons.

Winston, meanwhile, took responsibility for the players’ decision to score the touchdown. He apologized to Allen.

The quarterback also explained, however, that he and his teammates wanted the touchdown for Williams. As a member of the Detroit Lions in 2022, Williams led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns. His first season in New Orleans did not go well, however, leaving him without a score until that final play.

Thus, Winston and his teammates ran that play not for themselves and certainly not to embarrass the Falcons. They did it for Williams, who showed them appreciation in return.

Last week, Winston explained on the sports podcast “Pardon My Take” that in hindsight he regretted running the play from victory formation, according to Saints News Network. But he did not regret doing something out of love for a teammate.

“I think they know the intent of my heart,” Winston said of Saints officials.

Indeed, the intent of his heart made all the difference. In that way, the controversial touchdown showcased Winston’s Christian faith. He acted imperfectly, as sinners do, but he acted from love.

Meanwhile, the future remains uncertain. According to USA Today’s Saints Wire, Winston most likely will enter free agency in 2024.

Wherever he lands next season, Winston has faith to support him. In fact, on last week’s “Pardon My Take” podcast, he expressed eagerness “to bring joy, love, trust, peace, integrity to any location.” He also described himself as “a Kingdom man that is ready to grow everyone around him.”

As he explained in a 2021 interview with fellow Christian and former teammate Austin Carr, Winston believes that his struggles have brought him closer to God.

“[Y]ou have to be broken to rebound. If you look at all of the figures in scripture, they had to be broken before they were blessed,” Winston said according to Saints News Network.

May Winston’s message and example bring real change by leading others to Jesus.

