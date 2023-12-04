Share
Sports
News

DeSantis Unleashes on College Football Playoff Committee After Florida State Snub

 By Johnathan Jones  December 4, 2023 at 10:52am
Share

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into the College Football Playoff committee on social media Sunday after the undefeated Florida State Seminoles were left out of this year’s four-team bracket.

Despite winning each of its regular season games and grabbing an ACC Championship on Saturday night against Louisville, the committee dropped 13-0 Florida State out of the top four on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan will play Alabama in the Rose Bowl while Washington will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. One of those four teams will be crowned this year’s national champion in January.

Trending:
Gavin Newsom's Wife Had to Save Her Husband from DeSantis Debate Beatdown: Report

The controversial decision was met with shock immediately after it was announced on ESPN.

The argument for leaving the Seminoles out of the playoff from the committee was that quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 11 blowout win at North Alabama.

Should Florida State have been included in the College Football Playoff?

Florida State went on to defeat the University of Florida during rivalry week seven days later and won the ACC Saturday night while mostly relying on a stout defensive performance.

The Seminoles are the first power five team in the 10 years of the four-team playoff to be left out of the party while one-loss teams Texas and Alabama moved up after the latter defeated undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Texas’ argument, in spite of an October loss to Oklahoma on a neutral field, was a conference championship and a 10-point win in Tuscaloosa in September.

As a small consolation, the Seminoles will play the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

That was not enough for DeSantis, who ripped the CPF committee on X.

Related:
Robbery? College Football Playoff Field Is Set... But Fans Are Furious About 1 Major Omission

“What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results,” DeSantis stated.

He added, “Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship!”

The governor was not the only elected Sunshine State official to rip into the committee.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Byron Donalds also tore into the committee over the stunning decision.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell also ripped the 13-member committee’s decision in a statement.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games,” Norvell said. “What is the point of playing games?”

The Orange Bowl will kick off on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET in Miami.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




DeSantis Unleashes on College Football Playoff Committee After Florida State Snub
People Who Complied with COVID Restrictions More Likely to Suffer Mental Health Issues: Study
Watch: Lefty Bill Maher Throws In with Trump on Dangerous Failing of American Schools
DeSantis Destroyed Newsom in Fox Debate: His 5 Most Brutal Takedowns
Liberal Media's Kansas City Chiefs Blackface Hoax: Everything You Need to Know
See more...

Conversation