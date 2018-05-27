SECTIONS
Florida University Holds Graduation Ceremony for Pets

By Rob Shimshock
May 27, 2018 at 4:33pm

A Florida university held a separate graduation ceremony for the pets of graduating students.

Eckerd College, a private school in St. Petersburg, Fla., graduated over 50 pets during its sixth “Pet Commencement” ceremony, reported The College Fix.

“This year’s most exotic pet to participate was Sunny the Hedgehog,” Eckerd spokeswoman Robbyn Hopewell told The Fix.

“In past years, we have had bearded dragons, spiders and even ducks participate in the event.”

Hopewell said that the school has graduated more than 200 pets since 2013 and that Eckerd has allowed animals that meet certain standards to live on campus starting in the 1970s.

Photos of the graduated pets can be viewed here and include Sunny the hedgehog, dogs, cats, rabbits, and a constrictor snake.

A photo depicting a graduating guinea pig named Penelope says that the rodent “has completed the required love and attention studies and is hereby graduating with the highest honor in keeping their owner sane.”

The 2018 pet graduation ceremony featured the most animals yet, according to Tampa Bay Newswire.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

