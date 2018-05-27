Florida University Holds Graduation Ceremony for Pets

A Florida university held a separate graduation ceremony for the pets of graduating students.

Eckerd College, a private school in St. Petersburg, Fla., graduated over 50 pets during its sixth “Pet Commencement” ceremony, reported The College Fix.

“This year’s most exotic pet to participate was Sunny the Hedgehog,” Eckerd spokeswoman Robbyn Hopewell told The Fix.

“In past years, we have had bearded dragons, spiders and even ducks participate in the event.”

A few shots of Bayley's #cat Luna graduating from college yesterday. Our #dog #Indy was also there to support his little brother! #EckerdCollege pic.twitter.com/NXbCoyst7G — Wanderlist Vacations (@WanderlistVaca) May 10, 2018

Hopewell said that the school has graduated more than 200 pets since 2013 and that Eckerd has allowed animals that meet certain standards to live on campus starting in the 1970s.

Photos of the graduated pets can be viewed here and include Sunny the hedgehog, dogs, cats, rabbits, and a constrictor snake.

A photo depicting a graduating guinea pig named Penelope says that the rodent “has completed the required love and attention studies and is hereby graduating with the highest honor in keeping their owner sane.”

Sunny the Hedgehog has plans to travel and really find himself before grad school. #petGraduation #Classof2018 #PetsAreBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AUS5l2bFgW — Eckerd College (@eckerdcollege) May 9, 2018

The 2018 pet graduation ceremony featured the most animals yet, according to Tampa Bay Newswire.

