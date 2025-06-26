Footage Deleted After Women's National Soccer Team Gets Humiliated by U15 Boys Team

Where, oh where, are the trans activists? Oh, where, oh where, could they be?

Tell you one place they definitely weren’t at: the friendly soccer games leading up to the UEFA European Women’s Championship.

The ballyhooed tournament is slated to take begin on July 2, and will be hosted by Switzerland — putting an outsized microscope on the Swiss women’s soccer team.

Prior to the tournament kicking off properly, the team hosted a closed-door friendly against another soccer club’s male under-15 team.

And you don’t have to look far to see why they wanted to keep this friendly behind closed doors.

As Goal.com noted, the Swiss women’s national team lost to teenage boys in a humbling rout, losing 7-1.

Even if you don’t know much about soccer, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that 7-1 is a bludgeoning.

Apparently, this final score wasn’t even supposed to be public knowledge, but was leaked before subsequent footage of the lopsided beatdown was seemingly scrubbed from social media.

The Swiss women’s team was composed of a number of professional stars, per Goal.com.

Are you surprised by this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (2 Votes) No: 93% (28 Votes)

The boys, meanwhile, were associated with the professional club Luzern.

(Many major soccer clubs feature an “under-15” team that acts as a sort of pipeline for the team’s younger prospects.)

Look, there’s just not much to say about this if you’re a sane person. Of course a group of young men who have yet to hit their physical primes obliterated a group of women because there are immutable physical differences between men and women that no amount of drugs or surgery can fully mask.

But if you’re one of these idiots who seems to think men and women can easily compete in the same space, please just glance at this final score.

Even if footage has been scrubbed from the internet, teams don’t just stumble onto a 7-1 final score. That is, for lack of a better term, an [expletive]-whooping.

It’s also hardly the first time we’ve seen something like this.

The U.S. women’s national team — largely recognized as the premiere women’s national soccer club in the world — faced a similar bludgeoning at the hand of FC Dallas’ under-15 boys squad, losing 5-2.

Keep in mind that these boys aren’t even old enough to drive a car — or even get a driver’s permit in some states — and faced little challenge in taking on the best, most well-trained female soccer players in the world.

If that doesn’t torpedo trans nonsense in sports, nothing will.

But let me try one more time, just in case you’re unconvinced. There’s actually an entire website dedicated to chronicling the apparent physical advantages that teenage boys have over fully-grown women.

As “Boys vs Women” breaks down, teenage boys are consistently and habitually outperforming female Olympians. And it’s not even that close.

At the end of the day, both of these soccer beatdowns simply highlight a fundamental truth: Men and women operate on two completely different physical planes of reality.

And that’s okay. It’s not some grave injustice that my son and daughter will compete in different leagues even if they’re playing the same sport. It’s just life.

The blasphemous trans advocates who are convinced that our God makes mistakes can cry and moan all they want, but facts are facts, and results are results.

Boys and women — let alone girls — have no business competing against each other if you care at all about competitive fairness, merit, and oh yes, protecting women.

And if you simply don’t care for that stuff? Well, that just captures the far-left transgender movement in a nutshell, doesn’t it?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.