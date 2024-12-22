Viewers Captivated by Footage of Younger Barron Trump on Soccer Field, Towering Over Other Players

Resurfaced footage of a young Barron Trump playing soccer has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks as his father prepares to begin his second term in the White House.

The now-viral video of President-elect Donald Trump’s youngest son playing soccer, towering head and shoulders over the other players as he moves the ball down the field, has accrued millions of views on X, TikTok, and YouTube.

Resurfaced video shows Barron Trump playing soccer. pic.twitter.com/Ew2DkUPFUI — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) December 6, 2024

The footage shows Barron around the age of 12, when he played for a youth team in Washington, D.C., according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Social media users immediately noticed his height, remarking on how he was able to maneuver the ball despite his long limbs. Barron continues to tower over his peers at 6-foot-9.

“That’s super impressive for a kid his size,” one commenter said.

“Honestly not bad at all, has good feel for controlling the ball with the soles of his feet,” another noted.

“Bruh his legs are crazy,” a third offered.

Barron is now 18 years old and in his first year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

The teenager, who is the youngest of five adult siblings and the only son of Melania Trump, has developed something of a cult following on the internet, with fans of the Trump family eagerly consuming and sharing any glimpse into the life of the adolescent.

Another video of Barron went viral earlier this month, with many saying it was the first time they had ever heard his voice.

The video showed Barron speaking to someone off-camera before his father introduced him to UFC boss Dana White. “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you,” Barron said.

The incoming commander-in-chief then asked White, “Can we make him into a fighter?”

That comment provoked laughs from those standing nearby.

NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump. Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b78HZa4ucV — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024

Social media commenters once more devoured the footage.







“Barron has such a nice voice,” one observed.

“Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could,” a second said.

The increased social media attention toward Barron comes after he reportedly advised his father on which podcasts would make an influence among young voters during the election. The president-elect accrued more than 80 million views from podcast interviews after taking the counsel of his youngest son.

