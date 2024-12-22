Share
News
Sports

Viewers Captivated by Footage of Younger Barron Trump on Soccer Field, Towering Over Other Players

 By Ben Zeisloft  December 22, 2024 at 4:30am
Share

Resurfaced footage of a young Barron Trump playing soccer has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks as his father prepares to begin his second term in the White House.

The now-viral video of President-elect Donald Trump’s youngest son playing soccer, towering head and shoulders over the other players as he moves the ball down the field, has accrued millions of views on X, TikTok, and YouTube.

The footage shows Barron around the age of 12, when he played for a youth team in Washington, D.C., according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Social media users immediately noticed his height, remarking on how he was able to maneuver the ball despite his long limbs. Barron continues to tower over his peers at 6-foot-9.

“That’s super impressive for a kid his size,” one commenter said.

“Honestly not bad at all, has good feel for controlling the ball with the soles of his feet,” another noted.

“Bruh his legs are crazy,” a third offered.

Does Barron Trump have a future in politics?

Barron is now 18 years old and in his first year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

The teenager, who is the youngest of five adult siblings and the only son of Melania Trump, has developed something of a cult following on the internet, with fans of the Trump family eagerly consuming and sharing any glimpse into the life of the adolescent.

Another video of Barron went viral earlier this month, with many saying it was the first time they had ever heard his voice.

The video showed Barron speaking to someone off-camera before his father introduced him to UFC boss Dana White. “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you,” Barron said.

The incoming commander-in-chief then asked White, “Can we make him into a fighter?”

Related:
'He Knows His Generation': Melania Stunned by Barron's 'Incredible' Advice That Helped Trump Beat Kamala

That comment provoked laughs from those standing nearby.

Social media commenters once more devoured the footage.



“Barron has such a nice voice,” one observed.

“Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could,” a second said.

The increased social media attention toward Barron comes after he reportedly advised his father on which podcasts would make an influence among young voters during the election. The president-elect accrued more than 80 million views from podcast interviews after taking the counsel of his youngest son.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Viewers Captivated by Footage of Younger Barron Trump on Soccer Field, Towering Over Other Players
Scranton Finally Turning on Biden as Officials Demand Removal of His Name from Landmark
Tucker Carlson Dares to Tell the Truth About Abortion - Will Politicians Listen?
Poacher Hit with Record-Breaking Fine After Killing the Wrong Buck
Major Chain Going Out of Business, 'Winding Down' Operations Immediately
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation