Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, listen to President Joe Biden deliver remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, listen to President Joe Biden deliver remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Footage of Jill Biden and Kamala Harris Sitting Side-by-Side at Veterans Day Event Goes Viral

 By Randy DeSoto  November 11, 2024 at 4:03pm
There appeared to be a definite frost between first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

A close-up of the two showed Biden facing straight forward with a stern look on her face, while Harris seemed a bit uncomfortable, perhaps even smirking slightly at the whole tense scene.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, sitting behind Biden, also looked ill at ease.

One suggested that Biden “hates” Harris.

Politico reported in May 2023, soon after her husband President Joe Biden announced he would be seeking a second term, that Jill Biden had been one of the main reasons he decided to make the run, though he was in his 80s.

Does Jill Biden dislike Kamala Harris?

The outlet noted that she seemed to genuinely enjoy being first lady and the perks that go along with the job.

So it would make sense that she would not be pleased with the Democratic establishment forcing her husband to step aside and installing Harris as the new nominee.

Last month there also appeared to be some tense moments between President Biden and former President Barack Obama at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy in Washington, D.C.

According to a lip-reading expert, Biden told Obama, “She’s not as strong as me,” referring to Harris.

“I know … that’s true,” Obama replied, adding, “We have time.”

In August, Politico reported that Biden still harbored hard feelings toward Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others in the Democratic Party, for essentially forcing him to withdraw from the presidential race in July following his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

President Biden appeared in a chipper mood Thursday morning while delivering remarks in the White House Rose Garden regarding the results of the general election.

In fact, the lightness of his overall demeanor suggested to some that perhaps, deep down, he wanted Harris to lose to Donald Trump.

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made,” he said.

Jill Biden has reason to be upset with Harris. Not only did the vice president lose, she got beat so badly, that it further tarnished President Biden’s legacy.

