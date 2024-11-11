Footage of Jill Biden and Kamala Harris Sitting Side-by-Side at Veterans Day Event Goes Viral

There appeared to be a definite frost between first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

A close-up of the two showed Biden facing straight forward with a stern look on her face, while Harris seemed a bit uncomfortable, perhaps even smirking slightly at the whole tense scene.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, sitting behind Biden, also looked ill at ease.

The tension is off the charts here pic.twitter.com/cc94y0k9El — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2024

One suggested that Biden “hates” Harris.

Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris with a passion. pic.twitter.com/xqmgkRgc7l — Rach 🇺🇸 (@rachisawake) November 11, 2024

Politico reported in May 2023, soon after her husband President Joe Biden announced he would be seeking a second term, that Jill Biden had been one of the main reasons he decided to make the run, though he was in his 80s.

The outlet noted that she seemed to genuinely enjoy being first lady and the perks that go along with the job.

So it would make sense that she would not be pleased with the Democratic establishment forcing her husband to step aside and installing Harris as the new nominee.

Last month there also appeared to be some tense moments between President Biden and former President Barack Obama at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy in Washington, D.C.

According to a lip-reading expert, Biden told Obama, “She’s not as strong as me,” referring to Harris.

“I know … that’s true,” Obama replied, adding, “We have time.”

Biden irritates Obama Watch Obama’a crossed arms. Not looking him in the eye. Sour facial expressions. Attempts to walk away… pic.twitter.com/Jc92dkjXB5 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) October 16, 2024

In August, Politico reported that Biden still harbored hard feelings toward Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others in the Democratic Party, for essentially forcing him to withdraw from the presidential race in July following his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris honored the nation’s service members on Veteran’s Day. Biden also participated in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.https://t.co/MmZnlb6lWq pic.twitter.com/tNGGmz0Cdg — Capitol Report_NTD (@capitolreport) November 11, 2024

President Biden appeared in a chipper mood Thursday morning while delivering remarks in the White House Rose Garden regarding the results of the general election.

In fact, the lightness of his overall demeanor suggested to some that perhaps, deep down, he wanted Harris to lose to Donald Trump.

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made,” he said.

Joe Biden looks so happy right now. pic.twitter.com/cANeFVxjlE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2024

Jill Biden has reason to be upset with Harris. Not only did the vice president lose, she got beat so badly, that it further tarnished President Biden’s legacy.

