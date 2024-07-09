Questions over whether President Joe Biden is healthy enough to serve as commander-in-chief continue to proliferate.

Though speculation over Biden’s mental acuity dates back beyond 2020, it sharply increased following the first general election presidential debate on June 27, which saw the president fumble with his words, appear constantly confused and look all-around unwell.

A Monday report from The Wall Street Journal certainly won’t be quieting the noise.

Rather, it seemingly confirmed that Biden’s lackluster mental state has been affecting his responsibilities as president for years now.

According to the report, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stepped in for Biden during a key meeting with German officials in June 2022.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set up the event to speak with President Biden about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Knowing then the president’s difficulty with late-night meetings, German officials made a point to set the meeting earlier in the evening, the Journal reported.

Nevertheless, to the surprise of Scholz, Biden didn’t show.

Blinken had stepped in to take the president’s place.

Should Biden be removed from office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

When asked why the president had failed to show up for this important meeting, Blinken announced that he had gone to bed.

That’s right: The president of the United States canceled an important early-evening meeting with foreign leaders at the last minute because he “had to go to bed,” two people who were reportedly present at the meeting told the Journal.

Biden officials denied Blinken’s quote, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller saying, the secretary of state “never said that or anything like it.”

Nevertheless, if true, the story falls in line with other reporting from the Wall Street Journal dating years back.

The Journal also reported that senior Biden aides turned down an idea to have the president make weekly cross-country trips in 2022 over concerns that the move would be taxing on his health.

Despite a steady stream of negative reports such as this, President Biden continues to resist growing calls from Democrats for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a Monday call between Biden and his donors obtained by Politico, Biden was adamant that he’s “done talking about the debate.”

“We need to move forward. Look, we have roughly 40 days til the convention, 120 days til the election. We can’t waste any more time being distracted,” Biden said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.