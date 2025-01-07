Foreign Investor Says 'We've Been Waiting 4 Years' as He and Trump Unveil Massive $20 Billion Project

President-elect Donald Trump has achieved more for Americans in two months than President Joe Biden did in four years.

Given the president-elect’s remarkable energy, negotiating skills, and love of country, expect those achievements to multiply between now and 2029.

At a news conference on Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump announced a $20 billion U.S. investment from Hussain Sajwani, founder and CEO of the Emirati property firm Damac, who told reporters, “We’ve been waiting four years” to make this investment.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Trump introduced Sajwani as “one of the most respected business leaders in the Middle East, indeed the world.”

Then, having praised his negotiating partner, the president-elect shared the good news.

“I’m thrilled to announce today that Damac will be investing at least $20 billion over a very short period of time into the United States,” Trump said.

True to form, the incoming president hinted at an even larger investment, perhaps as part invitation and part dare.

“And they may go double or even somewhat more than double that amount of money,” he added.

Last month, Trump took a similar approach while introducing a major Japanese investor, Masayoshi Son of Softbank.

Whether or not Sajwani increases the investment, the people of the Midwest and Sun Belt will benefit.

Trump announced plans to build “massive new data centers” that will “keep America on the cutting edge of technology and artificial intelligence” in eight states: Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

According to the industry news outlet Data Center Dynamics, Damac has commenced building data centers in eight countries, including Spain and Indonesia.

Of course, Trump also made sure to note that the 2024 election helped trigger Sajwani’s investment.

“I believe he will say that he’s doing it because of the fact that he was very inspired by the election,” Trump said.

Indeed, when he took the podium, Sajwani said precisely that.

“It’s been amazing news for me and my family, when he was elected in November,” the investor said.

“We’ve been waiting four years to increase our investments in U.S. to very large amount of money,” he added.

In other words, Trump’s landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris led directly to this decision.

“We’re very, very excited now, with his leadership and his open strategy and policy to encourage businesses to come to U.S.,” Sajwani said.

“For the last four years we’ve been waiting for this moment,” he reiterated, “and we’re planning to invest $20 billion, and even more than that if the opportunity and the market allow us.”

WATCH: Donald Trump announces huge $20 billion investment into the U.S. for the construction of “massive new data centers” across the Midwest and Sunbelt. Trump says they may DOUBLE that investment as well. Hussain Sajwani is the CEO of DAMAC and is leading the investment. “He… pic.twitter.com/NblFb55TCy — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 7, 2025

Note Sajwani’s openness to investing “even more” than $20 billion “if the opportunity and the market allow us.” Trump always has the big investors thinking even bigger.

Above all, Sajwanji’s comment about “waiting four years” reminds us that foreign investors tend to have a good deal more confidence in America’s economic future when the president spends less time on vacation and more time working on behalf of U.S. citizens.

