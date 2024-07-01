Forensic evidence has determined that 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted before she was killed and her body was dumped in a creek, according to reports.

KTRK-TV, which cited sources it did not name, reported Monday that results from the Houston Forensic Science Center confirmed that sexual assault took place.

The results were shared with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday, the outlet reported.

Illegal immigrants Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, have been charged with murder in connection with Jocelyn’s death.

12-year-old girl found in creek had been sexually assaulted, Houston Forensic Science Center says https://t.co/MZxmAzeABq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 1, 2024

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg had said that if sexual assault was found, the case would be eligible to be a death penalty case.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg provides update on Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder case after suspect’s court appearance. Bond set at 10 million. They do want to pursue the death penalty based on results of tests. pic.twitter.com/8o7O0QPMcY — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 25, 2024

According to court documents, the suspects encountered the 12-year-old at a convenience store on June 16 and asked her for directions, KTRK reported.

Jocelyn was taken under a bridge, where she was held for two hours. She was tied, had her pants removed and was strangled, the documents said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Martinez-Rangel admitted to tying her legs and had bite marks and/or scratches on his arm.

They also said he instructed Peña to throw the girl’s body in the creek to get rid of DNA evidence, according to KPRC-TV.

Prosecutors said Martinez-Rangel shaved his facial hair after the girl’s murder to avoid recognition.

KTRK reported that he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico on March 14 near El Paso, Texas, and that Peña entered illegally on May 28. Both of the Venezuelan nationals were set free the day they entered the country and told to show up in court at a later date.

Booking photos in of the two suspects charged with capital murder. According to court docs, they lured the 12 year old under a bridge where they remained with her for over 2 hours, took her pants off, tied her up, and killed her and threw her body in the bayou. pic.twitter.com/vpjaPWkBD9 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) June 21, 2024

Ogg said the case is part of a broader issue.

“The bigger problem [is] our immigration system, the border broken for decades,” the district attorney told KPRC last week, adding that “we’ve seen it, you know, for a long time here.”

“I think it’s increasing the risk factor for regular people here. So I’m hoping that our government will work together in a bipartisan fashion to keep the public safe by making our borders safer. These two guys were both on [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] holds and they had ankle monitors. One of them cut it off,” she said.

Ogg said the suspects “should have never been released when they crossed over in El Paso. But we have a broken system, and Jocelyn’s death resulted.”







“And it’s just hard when, you know, something could have been prevented. Like a child’s death,” she said. “They’re always horrible. But this one in particular was so brutal, this, little girl endured. What? No. Nobody should have to endure.

“So that’s, that’s the answer to immigration. Crime and prosecution is not political.”

