President Joe Biden spent a week at Camp David prepping for the debate, away from almost all reality, and he still bombed.

His rival, former President Donald Trump, wasn’t just campaigning in the days leading up to the event Thursday night. Ten minutes before it started, he called the parents of a child allegedly murdered by illegal aliens in order to give her comfort.

If there’s any better comparison of where each candidate’s priorities lay and which would be better for America, I haven’t yet heard it. And it’s another sign Trump hasn’t changed one bit.

According to the New York Post, just before Thursday’s presidential debate in Atlanta, Trump placed a phone call to the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old girl who was found dead of strangulation in a creek in Houston on June 17.

The two accused murderers, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Pena Ramos, are illegal immigrants from Venezuela who were released by authorities months earlier.

Police say they tortured the girl for two hours before killing her and dumping her in the creek.

According to the best friend of the girl’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, she was “shocked” to hear from the former president.

“He was like, ‘I’m actually about to come on for a debate’ … He gave his condolences, and he said that he would be reaching back out to her,” Victoria Galvan said.

“He wanted to … say that he was praying for Alexis and that he’s been thinking about her and he wanted to reach out,” Galvan added.

“He said that he was going to reach out in a couple days to her … I mean, she was really … we were all shocked,” she said.

Trump mentioned speaking with Jocelyn’s family while highlighting crime under Biden.

“This is horrible what’s taken place. What’s taken place in our country, we’re literally an uncivilized country now,” the presumptive Republican nominee said, after noting the 12-year-old’s murder and funeral.

“[Biden] just doesn’t know. He opened the borders nobody’s ever seen anything like. And we have to get a lot of these people out and we have to get them out fast, because they’re going to destroy our country.”







The president responded to Trump’s criticisms of his immigration policies by claiming that “every single thing he said is a lie, every single one” — but then didn’t mention why and based the substance of his answer on the fact that Trump said the money we’re spending taking care of illegal immigrants would be better spent on veterans.

Apparently, the drugs they juiced him on weren’t enough to keep him on the topic. Not that he would have cared, since illegal immigration swells census numbers in blue states and nothing can get in the way of that sacred Democrat goal, but it would have been enlightening to hear him at least attempt a response.

To be fair, this was hardly the worst senior moment of the night for Joe Biden — the whole night was a senior moment, after all — but it underlined how much he cares about illegal immigration, stemming the border crisis or acknowledging the criminal element that his policies have engendered.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, one of the men accused of killing Jocelyn, Pena Ramos, had been fitted with a GPS ankle monitor by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on May 28 after crossing the border into the United States at El Paso, Texas.

However, he had long cut the monitor off by the time he was arrested in the girl’s murder.

The other man charged had been intercepted by Border Patrol agents on March 14.

The men apparently were sharing an apartment at the time of the murder.

They now share charges of capital murder, and more charges might be forthcoming if investigators determine she was sexually assaulted before her death.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, Alexis Nungaray said in the wake of the killing that her daughter “needs justice, she didn’t deserve this.”

Only one of the men on the debate stage Thursday night made it an issue, and only one made the class act of calling the mother before the presidential forum.

It’s a sign Trump hasn’t changed one bit — yet another thing to remember for anyone who remains undecided after what we saw last week.

