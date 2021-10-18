Share
A stock photo shows someone sitting in front of a computer screen in a dark room.
A stock photo shows someone sitting in front of a computer screen in a dark room. (Towfiqu Barbhuiya - EyeEm / Getty Images)

Former Chicago Student Convicted of Helping Radical Islamic Terror Group

 By The Associated Press  October 18, 2021 at 10:22am
A former Chicago college student was convicted Monday for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Thomas Osadzinski designed a computer code to help IS bypass programs designed to block the group’s propaganda, prosecutors said.

The former DePaul University student, who was born in a Chicago suburb, was living in the city when he was arrested during an FBI sting in 2019.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

His attorney, Joshua Herman, said during closing arguments that the case centered on the right to free speech and that Osadzinski had the right to watch and share the videos.

“Liking ISIS is not illegal,” Herman said in court.

But prosecutors alleged Osadzinski worked in coordination with or at the direction of IS.

Authorities said Osadzinski boasted in communications about his computer skills and ability to speak Arabic.

He also bragged that he would use a gun and explosives to elude authorities, if need be.

Is Thomas Osadzinski's attorney right?

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Wells said Osadzinski was responding to the group’s directives to support it “on the digital front.”

“There is nothing independent about this,” Wells said.

The jury, which deliberated for four hours starting Friday, returned its verdict Monday at Chicago’s federal court.

The trial lasted two weeks.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation