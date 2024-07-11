Former Child Star and His Service Dog Found Dead in Hot Car
Benji Gregory, a child star in the ‘80s TV series “ALF,” has died at the age of 46.
“It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early,” his sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, posted on Facebook.
“Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying.”
“My brother Ben was found in his car, along with his beloved service dog Hans, deceased on June 13,” she wrote.
“We believe he went there the evening of the 12th to deposit some residuals. (Found in his car) and never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke,” she wrote.
Hertzberg-Pfaffinger said her brother was found dead at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, according to TMZ.
TMZ said the date was confirmed by a death certificate.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of Gregory’s death is still under investigation.
Gregory became famous as Brian Tanner on “ALF,” which ran from 1986 to 1990.
He enlisted in the Navy in 2003, but he was honorably discharged due to medical issues in 2005.
Gregory battled depression, bipolar disorder and a sleep disorder, Hertzberg-Pfaffinger said.
At the time Gregory died, Arizona was in a heat wave, with high temperatures of 108 on June 12 and 111 on June 13, according to NBC, citing AccuWeather data.
Although the TV show lasted for only a few seasons, it had a global following.
In a 2022 interview, Gregory said 80 percent of his fan mail at the time came from Germany, according to The New York Times.
“ALF” was short for “Alien Life Form.”
