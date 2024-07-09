Share
News

Motorcyclist Dead as Intense Heat Wave Does 'Severe' Damage in Death Valley

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2024 at 10:36am
Share

One person died and another was hospitalized over the weekend as Death Valley lived up to its name.

Much of the West was in the grip of triple-digit high temperatures that saw many northern California communities with highs above 110 degrees.

Death Valley National Park in California was cooking at 128 degrees Saturday when a group of six motorcyclists entered Badwater Basin, according to CBS News.

One died and was one hospitalized for “severe heat illness.” The other four members of the group were treated at the scene in weather that was too hot for rescue helicopters to fly.

“While this is a very exciting time to experience potential world record-setting temperatures in Death Valley, we encourage visitors to choose their activities carefully, avoiding prolonged periods of time outside of an air-conditioned vehicle or building when temperatures are this high,” the park’s superintendent, Mike Reynolds, said in a statement.

Trending:
Hollywood Is Remaking a Clint Eastwood Western Classic: Report

“Besides not being able to cool down while riding due to high ambient air temperatures, experiencing Death Valley by motorcycle when it is this hot is further challenged by the necessary heavy safety gear worn to reduce injuries during an accident,” Reynolds said.

Despite the motorcyclist’s death, Death Valley was still an attraction for some, according to The Associated Press.

“I was excited it was going to be this hot,” Drew Belt of Tupelo, Mississippi, said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Kind of like walking on Mars,” he said.

Las Vegas hit 120 degrees Sunday to set a new record, according to KNTV-TV.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Jackson said temperatures were running 20 degrees above normal.

“We’ve got a real expansive and extreme heatwave ongoing, and it’s expected to continue this week,” he said, according to Sky News.

Related:
Actor Danny Trejo Sparks Brawl at Fourth of July Parade a Day After Backing Biden

Collectively, about 36 million people were covered by extreme heat warnings.

Heat was taking its toll on residents across the West.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, five heat-related deaths were reported in Oregon between Friday and Monday.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Motorcyclist Dead as Intense Heat Wave Does 'Severe' Damage in Death Valley
3 Teens Charged With Capital Murder After Allegedly Killing 'Neighborhood Legend' at Gas Station
Biden's Doctor Releases Letter as Parkinson's Discussion Escalates
Watch: News Conference Gets Awkward for Angel Reese After Reporter's Hot Mic Moment - 'Excuse Me?'
Trump's VP Pick to Be Made Next Week, And These 2 Big Names Are in Front for the Job - 'Will Be Decided'
See more...

Conversation