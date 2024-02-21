Former CNN Anchor Announces Run for Congress 2 Weeks After Leaving Network, Targets 'MAGA Minions'
Former TV anchor John Avlon is out at CNN but hopes to find himself in Congress in January, he announced on social media on Wednesday morning.
The partisan former network mainstay is running for the nomination in New York’s first congressional district — a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Nick LaLota.
The seat was previously held by Lee Zeldin, who ran an unsuccessful New York gubernatorial campaign in 2022.
In a video he posted on his X page, Avlon pleaded with the people of eastern Long Island to put him into office.
“It’s official: I’m running for Congress in #NY01 because there’s too much at stake for the country & community I love,” Avlon wrote.
He added, “Long Island families deserve someone who fights for their values, not Trump’s. It’s time for us all to get off the sidelines.”
In his video, Avon referred to conservatives as “MAGA minions.”
“Right now, our democracy’s in danger,” Avlon said. “This election is not a drill. It’s up to all of us to step up and get off the sidelines.”
The former CNN personality said “too much” is at stake for him not to run.
“We need to build the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump, defend our democracy and win back the House from his MAGA minions, who don’t even seem interested in solving problems anymore,” he said.
Avlon went on to say he wants to get elected in order to protect abortion and to fight “climate change.”
“Democrats can’t afford to lose this fight,” he concluded.
Avlon spent years as a CNN senior political analyst and oftentimes filled in as an anchor on weekends and holidays.
Prior to joining the far-left network, he worked as managing editor for the far-left Daily Beast.
Avlon left CNN on Feb. 8 after 14 years at the network.
According to The Hill, Avlon will face numerous primary challengers, including Nancy Goroff, who was the Democratic nominee in 2020 but lost to Zeldin by double digits.
