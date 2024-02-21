Share
News

Former CNN Anchor Announces Run for Congress 2 Weeks After Leaving Network, Targets 'MAGA Minions'

 By Johnathan Jones  February 21, 2024 at 10:39am
Share

Former TV anchor John Avlon is out at CNN but hopes to find himself in Congress in January, he announced on social media on Wednesday morning.

The partisan former network mainstay is running for the nomination in New York’s first congressional district — a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Nick LaLota.

The seat was previously held by Lee Zeldin, who ran an unsuccessful New York gubernatorial campaign in 2022.

In a video he posted on his X page, Avlon pleaded with the people of eastern Long Island to put him into office.

“It’s official: I’m running for Congress in #NY01 because there’s too much at stake for the country & community I love,” Avlon wrote.

Trending:
Chip and Joanna Gaines Accused of Going 'Woke' After Controversial Social Media Post

He added, “Long Island families deserve someone who fights for their values, not Trump’s. It’s time for us all to get off the sidelines.”

In his video, Avon referred to conservatives as “MAGA minions.”

Will Republicans retain control of the House in November?

“Right now, our democracy’s in danger,” Avlon said. “This election is not a drill. It’s up to all of us to step up and get off the sidelines.”

The former CNN personality said “too much” is at stake for him not to run.

“We need to build the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump, defend our democracy and win back the House from his MAGA minions, who don’t even seem interested in solving problems anymore,” he said.

Avlon went on to say he wants to get elected in order to protect abortion and to fight “climate change.”

“Democrats can’t afford to lose this fight,” he concluded.

Related:
GOP Rep Who Oversaw the Impeachment of Biden DHS Sec. Mayorkas Will Retire

Avlon spent years as a CNN senior political analyst and oftentimes filled in as an anchor on weekends and holidays.

Prior to joining the far-left network, he worked as managing editor for the far-left Daily Beast.

Avlon left CNN on Feb. 8 after 14 years at the network.

According to The Hill, Avlon will face numerous primary challengers, including Nancy Goroff, who was the Democratic nominee in 2020 but lost to Zeldin by double digits.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Former CNN Anchor Announces Run for Congress 2 Weeks After Leaving Network, Targets 'MAGA Minions'
Super Bowl Parade Suspect Gave Infuriating Explanation to Police: Court Docs
Country Star's Son Robbed of All of His Equipment in Blue City Right Before Concert
Breaking: Kansas City Shooting Suspects Have Been Identified
Authorities Finally Identify Suspect in Murder of Two Police Officers and a Paramedic - He Had a 'Disturbing' Past
See more...

Conversation