Lee Zeldin Announces His Decision on RNC Chair Run: 'It's Time the GOP Elects New Leadership!'

After the lackluster GOP performance in the 2022 midterms, current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has faced calls for her resignation and for someone to challenge her.

One of the top picks called upon to challenge her was former congressman and New York gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin, who has finally made his decision known.

According to a Twitter statement Zeldin posted Wednesday, he has decided not to run for the position of RNC chairman, although he did call upon McDaniel to step down.

“RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should not run for a 4th term. I won’t be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel’s reelection pre-baked by design, but that doesn’t mean she should even be running again,” Zeldin said.

“It’s time the GOP elects new leadership! It’s time for fresh blood!”

Last Sunday, Zeldin tweeted that he would make his decision after the Georgia Senate runoff election, so as to not draw attention away from that race.

In his official statement also posted on his Twitter feed, Zeldin outlined his reasoning for coming to his decision.

“Change is desperately needed, and there are many leaders, myself included, ready and willing to step up to ensure our party retools and transforms as critical elections approach, namely the 2024 Presidential and Congressional races,” Zeldin stated.

Zeldin also explained the strategic changes the GOP must adapt if it is to succeed.

“As for the Republican Party, it must become more successful at fundraising, more efficient with spending, sharper with ballot collection and election integrity efforts, smarter with messaging, more present in Democrat strongholds, and more connected to the the grassroots.”

Zeldin’s governor campaign performance saw huge swings across the state of New York, especially in perceived Democratic areas such as New York City, even though he came up short.

While many grassroots activists may be disappointed in Zeldin’s decision, McDaniel is still facing opposition for her position from the base of the GOP.

RNC committeewoman and election lawyer Harmeet Dhillon announced on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show that she would run against McDaniel.

Dhillon released a statement prior to her official announcement stating her rationale for running.

“After three successive terms of underwhelming results at the polls for the GOP, all the while with leaders congratulating ourselves for outstanding performance, I feel that we owe it to our voters to have a serious debate about the leadership of the party and what we must change to actually win in 2024,” Dhillon said as reported by Politico.

Given Dhillon’s established position within the RNC, her bid seems the strongest, although she is not the only challenger.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also announced that he would be running as well.

All three announced candidates must curry the favor of a majority of the 168 RNC Committee members when the RNC votes early next year.

