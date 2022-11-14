Former MLB Star Dead at 55 - Blew a Season Away as Stolen Base Leader

Chuck Carr, a Major League Baseball outfielder and a Marlins legend, has passed away at the age of 55 after suffering from health issues.

It is unclear when Carr passed away, but the news of his death began circulating on Sunday evening.

Craig Mish, an MLB network contributor, tweeted about Carr’s death and said his family announced it on Facebook on Sunday.

Carr spent eight seasons in the MLB. He was first drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1986 MLB June Amateur Draft but started his big league career in 1990 with the New York Mets, according to Baseball-Reference.

After two seasons with the Mets, Carr went to the St. Louis Cardinals for one season, then to the Florida Marlins for three seasons, and finished his career with a stint with the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros.

Carr was most known for his time with the Florida Marlins.

In his first season with the team in 1993, Carr led the National League with 58 stolen bases. He also had a respectable .267 batting average and a .657 on-base percentage and slugging percentage, according to Baseball-Reference.

With his impressive numbers for the 1993 season, particularly his number of stolen bases, Carr became a favorite with Marlins’ fans, Fox News reported.

He also became famous for his legendary quote in 1997, during his time with the Brewers, when he ignored a take sign on a 2-0 count, the New York Post reported.

“That ain’t Chuckie’s game. Chuckie hacks on 2-0,” Carr said afterward, a quote that has become immortalized in sports history.

Since his death, Carr has been celebrated and mourned across social media.

“Chuck Carr not only led the inaugural year #Marlins in stolen bases with 58, he led the entire National League. His name was a staple as the Miami franchise grew through its first three years. Our thoughts are with Chuck and his family,” tweeted Fish on the Farm, a podcast focused on the Marlins’ farm system.

“Just saw that Chuck Carr, an original Marlin passed away at age 55. Chuck always made it interesting to be around. Sad to hear. May his memory be a blessing,” tweeted Evan Grant, the Texas Rangers reporter for the Dallas Morning News.

“This is crushing. Chuck Carr — not anybody else — made me fall in love with baseball,” wrote Alden González, a baseball reporter for ESPN.

It is not clear what Carr’s cause of death was or exactly what health issues he was battling.

