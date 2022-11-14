Parler Share
UFC fighter Anthony "Rumble" Johnson celebrates after defeating Glover Teixeira by knockout at UFC 202 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 20, 2016.
'Sometimes Life Doesn't Seem Fair': Longtime UFC Star Dies at Age 38

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2022 at 9:45am
Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died at the age of 38.

Bellator MMA announced Johnson’s death on Sunday.

“The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the tweet said.

Johnson had posted a record of 23-6, according to ESPN.

In September 2021, John posted a prayer request on Instagram.

“Really wish I could go into detail about how ill I truly am. Just know I need as many prayers as I can get,” the photo on his post read.

“Not asking for anything but prayers. See you in 2022 hopefully. This is gonna be a battle and I’m gonna have to dig deeper than I ever have before. Love you all,” he wrote, adding, “NOT COVID.”

Posts from earlier this year had been more upbeat.

“Yeah I’ve dropped some weight due to previously being ill but don’t think 1 second that I dropped any power. I still gotta mean 1,” he posted on Instagram in June.

Many mourned Johnson’s passing.

“Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news,” MMA fighter Daniel Cormier wrote on Twitter.

In October, Johnson’s manager Ali Abdelaziz asked for prayers for Johnson, according to The Sun.

“Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now. It’s very sad,” he said.

“I think, I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. It’s not going well. He’s very strong, spiritually. But pray for him.”

Johnson’s UFC career spanned from 2007 to 2017, according to ESPN. He twice lost to Cormier for the light heavyweight title. Johnson had one post-retirement fight in 2021 with Bellator MMA but never returned to fight as his battle against illness took its toll.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation