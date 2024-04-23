Two young siblings died and more than a dozen other people were injured when a suspected drunken driver crashed into a children’s birthday party on Saturday.

According to The Detroit News, an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed when a vehicle was driven into the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, Michigan.

The outlet identified the siblings as Alanah and Zayn Phillips.

Their mother, Mariah, and older brother, Jayden, were injured in the crash and remained in critical condition on Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy happened about 3 p.m. when a 66-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the boat club, stopping 25 feet inside the building, the News reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday morning that the suspect, Marshella Chidester of Newport, Michigan, had been hit with eight criminal charges, including two counts of second-degree homicide.

“The scene was described by first responders as extremely chaotic, with high levels of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said during a news conference Saturday.

Video footage showed a blue SUV hurtling through the parking lot of the club before crashing into the building’s back wall.







The News reported 15 people were injured and nine of them — three children and six adults — were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with the funeral costs for two siblings who were killed.

“My sister and her family have lost their two babies to a drunk driver in Monroe, MI. Mom Mariah and oldest brother Jayden are still in critical condition at this time. Monies raised will help give Lana age 8 and Zayn age 5 a proper funeral and burial service,” Diane Harrington wrote.

“Left over monies will help the family with housing, further surgeries outside of insurance, and other incurred expenses as they recover and mourn their loss,” she wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $200,000 had been raised, exceeding the fundraiser’s goal.

People have started building a memorial in front of the Swan Boat Club following Saturday’s deadly car crash at a children’s birthday party.

>>> https://t.co/J7UdSNlOBN pic.twitter.com/N3aXR6skiO — 13 Action News (@13abc) April 21, 2024

According to U.K.’s Daily Mail, investigators believe the driver was at a bar approximately five miles from the boat club before the crash.

Authorities announced plans to execute a search warrant at Verna’s Tavern as part of their investigation.

The establishment released a statement following the incident, according to WJBK.

“We are saddened beyond words by the news of this horrible tragedy,” it said. “Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to all those that lost their lives, their family members, witnesses and all of our community that is in pain due to this incident.

“We ask for patience during the investigation and that the justice system be allowed to work to uncover the actual facts surrounding the accident.”

In response to the tragedy, the Swan Creek Boat Club announced it would be closed for the rest of the weekend.

“There was a terrible accident at Swan today with many injuries, and much damage to the pavilion. Please keep all the people and families in attendance in your prayers,” the club posted on Facebook.

