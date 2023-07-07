Former MMA Fighter Blasts Breastfeeding Trans People – 'How Did We Get to This Point?'

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields has had enough of the radical transgender agenda sweeping the country and recently spoke out against activists claiming men can and should breastfeed babies.

Shields took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to weigh in on the renewed debate about men who claim to be women trying to breastfeed.

“People on Twitter are having a serious debate on if trans women can breastfeed,” the fighter wrote. “How did we get to this point in society? Can it be turned around or are we already a failed nation?”

People on Twitter are having a serious debate on if trans women can breastfeed How did we get to this point in society? Can it be turned around or are we already a failed nation? — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 5, 2023

Shields reiterated the question the next day, writing, “How did we get to a place in the West where we are having a serious discussion on if it’s okay for men to breastfeed?”

How did we get to a place in the West where we are having a serious discussion on if it’s okay for men to breastfeed? — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 6, 2023

Naturally, Shields took some heat for his views from establishment media outlets like Newsweek, which called him “anti-trans” for believing men should not breastfeed.

“If this makes me transphobic [then] I’m probably transphobic,” Shields responded.

There are multiple news articles calling me anti trans for believing men should not breastfeed If this makes me transphobic than I’m probably transphobic pic.twitter.com/SxyMbdcy51 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 6, 2023

He also scoffed at the outlets attacking him for turning off comments on their stories.

“Every time a news website writes a hit piece on me, they disable the comments, he wrote. “They know my thinking is mainstream yet they want to gaslight you into thinking it’s fringe.”

Every time a news website writes a hit piece on me they disable the comments They know my thinking is mainstream yet they want to gaslight you into thinking it’s fringe — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 6, 2023

Indeed, most of the replies to his initial tweet were from supporters who agreed with his criticism of the transgender movement.

Anyone claiming that men can breastfeed is promoting a perverted ideology that is at odds with reality. — Sean K. Davis (@Sean_K_Davis) July 5, 2023

We got here because feelings take priority over facts. It’s that simple. It’s similar to the patient who leaves their doctor because they were told to lose weight. — MexiJew (@MoisesDaya71450) July 5, 2023

We all know they can’t but why do we entertain them with even debating. If it was possible we’d be milking bulls! — Brandon Oraen (@BrndnCrypto) July 6, 2023



This is not the first time Shields has spoken out against transgenderism.

In April, he issued a challenge to women who claim to be men, saying that he’d take on the “10 toughest trans men in the world,” one after another, in a fight.

Let’s go, alphabet people get your 10 best and prove me wrong — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 20, 2023

Shields later said he got no responses to his challenge.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.