People participate in a weekly protest in support of the transgender agenda on May 31 in New York City.
People participate in a weekly protest in support of the transgender agenda on May 31 in New York City. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Former MMA Fighter Blasts Breastfeeding Trans People – 'How Did We Get to This Point?'

 By Warner Todd Huston  July 7, 2023 at 3:27pm
Former MMA fighter Jake Shields has had enough of the radical transgender agenda sweeping the country and recently spoke out against activists claiming men can and should breastfeed babies.

Shields took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to weigh in on the renewed debate about men who claim to be women trying to breastfeed.

“People on Twitter are having a serious debate on if trans women can breastfeed,” the fighter wrote. “How did we get to this point in society? Can it be turned around or are we already a failed nation?”

Shields reiterated the question the next day, writing, “How did we get to a place in the West where we are having a serious discussion on if it’s okay for men to breastfeed?”

Naturally, Shields took some heat for his views from establishment media outlets like Newsweek, which called him “anti-trans” for believing men should not breastfeed.

“If this makes me transphobic [then] I’m probably transphobic,” Shields responded.

He also scoffed at the outlets attacking him for turning off comments on their stories.

“Every time a news website writes a hit piece on me, they disable the comments, he wrote. “They know my thinking is mainstream yet they want to gaslight you into thinking it’s fringe.”

Indeed, most of the replies to his initial tweet were from supporters who agreed with his criticism of the transgender movement.


This is not the first time Shields has spoken out against transgenderism.

In April, he issued a challenge to women who claim to be men, saying that he’d take on the “10 toughest trans men in the world,” one after another, in a fight.

Shields later said he got no responses to his challenge.

