Former NBA Center Throws Cold Water on LeBron James' Scoring Record: '0 Morals, 0 Values, 0 Principles'

Former NBA center Enes Freedom ripped LeBon James as a low-quality person after the latter captured the league’s scoring record on Tuesday.

James, 38, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and now owns the record for most points scored during a career. His Los Angeles Lakers did lose at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but James ended the night with a career of 38,390 points.

He celebrated by dropping an F-bomb on live television.

Freedom, who changed his last name of Kanter after he became a vocal opponent of the repressive regime in his home country of Turkey, was not impressed by James capturing the record.

On Twitter, he accused the self-described “woke” leader in all-time NBA points scored as a person missing certain personal attributes that truly matter.

Freedom commented James might have scored 38,388 career points, but has zero “morals,” “values,” “principles,” and “empathy.” Freedom also labeled James as a stooge for China.

38,388 Points

0 Morals

0 Values

0 Principles

0 Empathy

1 Bow Down to #China Congratulations to @KingJames — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 8, 2023

“Congratulations,” Freedom tweeted, with sarcasm practically dripping off the well wishes.

In a follow-up post, the former Boston Celtic stated, “People get mad when I speak the truth because I’m the only athlete who actually speaks the truth.”

“I don’t care about your endorsement deals or your dirty money,” he added. “You can NOT buy me #CCP! Don’t expect me to respect you or your game when your shoes are literally made by SLAVE KIDS.”

People get mad when I speak the truth because I’m the only athlete who actually speaks the truth.

I don’t care about your endorsement deals or your dirty money. You can NOT buy me #CCP! Don’t expect me to respect you or your game when your shoes are literally made by SLAVE KIDS — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 8, 2023

Freedom, who is nearly seven feet tall and is only 30-years-old, has apparently been blackballed by the NBA over his personal views. Despite a clean bill of health, the rugged rebounder and screen-setter hasn’t latched onto a team. He’s been sidelined, presumably for his harsh criticism of those who kowtow to Beijing, since the 2021-2022 season.

In a perfect world, all players would leave their politics out of the game.

But the NBA is viewed by many as more of a political organization than a sports league. James, the face of the league, has positioned himself as anti-police, anti-American and pro-China.

Freedom took a different stance and was more or less exiled – despite him being able to help any number of NBA teams with his rebounding and size.

He is, for now, not playing the sport he loves.

Freedom is, however, all-in on standing up for his principles and calling out people like James – who he sees as little more than empty numbers and accolades.

