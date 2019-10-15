SECTIONS
LeBron James Sides with China, Makes Things Much Worse for the NBA

Los Angeles Lakes LeBron James on court during an exhibition game Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China.Zhong Zhi / Getty ImagesLos Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on court during an exhibition game Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China. In a Twitter post Monday, James complained that an NBA general manager's Twitter post about the democracy protests in Hong Kong had created a "difficult week" for the NBA. (Zhong Zhi / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published October 15, 2019 at 6:57am
Just when it looked like the NBA couldn’t disgrace itself any more, “King James” stepped in.

Now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, James is one of the biggest stars in the history of the National Basketball Association, so what came out of his mouth during an interview Monday about the league’s troubles with China and its crackdown on Hong Kong protesters was an international story.

And if the social media revulsion is any guide, it’s a story that’s not likely to end well for the NBA.

On camera on Monday, James criticized Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, whose quickly deleted Twitter post Oct. 4 supporting Hong Kong demonstrators sparked a backlash in China that has had the NBA’s biggest names groveling ever since.

When it comes to big-name groveling, James’ comments put him in a class by himself.

The sports star, who apparently considers himself courageous for opposing President Donald Trump and complaining about how blacks are treated in the United States, essentially called Morey ignorant – and selfish.

“We all talk about freedom of speech, and, yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” James said.

“I don’t want to get into a word, or sentence, feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke.

“So many people could have been harmed,” James continued. “Not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So, just be careful what we tweet, what we say, and what we do. Even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech, there can be a lot of negatives that come with that.”

So, NBA stars do have freedom of speech, they just can’t use it to upset the league’s masters in China.

As bad as that is, James published his own Twitter post on Monday that was even worse.

Having just returned from playing exhibition basketball in China, James complained about what a “difficult week” the millionaires of the NBA had had to endure because of those protesters putting their lives and freedom on the line in Hong Kong by defying the communist government.

All together, the comments weren’t the smartest moves of James’ career.

Mississippi Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was one of the many who called James out on social media.

“Having just been in Hong Kong – on the streets & with protesters – this kind of garbage is hard to take,” he wrote. “LeBron, are YOU educated on ‘the situation’?”

And Hawley had plenty of company.

That last one sums it up perfectly.

Do you think LeBron James is a hypocrite?

LeBron James and the NBA had a choice to make after Morey’s Twitter post put them on the spot.

They chose the path of appeasement and the lure of the league’s largest overseas market over the interests of protesters trying to preserve a shred of freedom in a totalitarian society.

But players like James are brave enough to stand up to Donald Trump?

Just when it looked like the NBA’s disgrace couldn’t get any worse, it did.

