On Tuesday night, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and he gave a vulgar speech on live TV commemorating this milestone.
LeBron James Celebrates Breaking NBA Scoring Record with Vulgar Live TV Speech

 By Johnathan Jones  February 8, 2023 at 10:36am
LeBron James celebrated making NBA history on Tuesday night by dropping an F-bomb on live television and in front of fans, following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost a home game to the Thunder in overtime. But during the shootout, he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The 38-year-old surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take the record home, ending the game with a career of 38,390 points.

James celebrated the moment after the game with a not-so-graceful speech.

“I want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one-of-a-kind,” James said. “To be able to be in the presence of a such a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me.”

Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance as the record he’d held for four decades was broken.

“It’s very humbling,” James said. “Please give a standing ovation to Cap, please.”

He continued his remarks, which were broadcast live on TNT.

“And to the NBA, to [commissioner] Adam Silver, to the late, great David Stern, I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about, and I would never, ever in a million years dreamt this even better than what it is tonight,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

The self-described “woke” player, who is in his 20th season, wrapped up his brief comments by saying, “So, f***, man. Thank you guys.”

James was criticized for the way he handled the historic moment.

James finished with another great stat sheet and, in this case, a record that is unlikely to be broken any time soon. He scored 38 points after shooting 13-20 and 4-6 from beyond the arch.

But like many other great James performances in recent seasons, his team still fell short — losing 133-130.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




LeBron James Celebrates Breaking NBA Scoring Record with Vulgar Live TV Speech
Conversation