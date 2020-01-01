SECTIONS
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Passes Away at 77

David Stern attends Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2019 Gala on April 17, 2019, in New York City.Noam Galai / Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln CenterDavid Stern attends Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2019 Gala on April 17, 2019, in New York City. (Noam Galai / Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)

By AP Reports
Published January 1, 2020 at 2:22pm
David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday with his family by his side. He suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984.

By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

Condolences poured in via Twitter:

“RIP David Stern,” retired NBA star Dwayne Wade tweeted. “Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

