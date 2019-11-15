SECTIONS
Pregnant CVS Employee Rushed to Emergency Surgery After Being Shot Twice During Robbery

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 15, 2019 at 4:42pm
When Orelia Sade Hollins walked into a CVS in University Park, Texas, for her shift on Nov. 2, she probably had no idea that she would have a face-off with death before the end of it.

The employee was shot by an armed robber who had entered the store and ordered her coworker to hand over money.

“Video indicates the suspect was inside the store for approximately one minute,” the University Park Police Department shared on Facebook on Nov. 4. “He demanded money from the other store employee, who was behind the cash register.

“The gunshot victim was on the public side of the service counter. The employee at the register had difficulty opening it, and shots were fired, striking the woman in the waist area.”

To make matters more complicated, Hollins was eight months pregnant. She was shot twice by the armed man, who ran out of the store. Police arrived and Hollins was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital where her baby was delivered prematurely through emergency surgery, according to People.

“The mother and child are still hospitalized,” the police shared in their update two days after the event. “Both remain in critical, but stable condition.”

“It’s unthinkable,” Assistant Chief Jim Savage told KRIV. “I’ve said before, it’s evil.”

“I would surely like someone to recognize who this is and get the moral courage to call us and tell us who it is so we can track ’em down and put ’em in jail,” he added.

Meanwhile, a family member set up a GoFundMe for Hollins, who also has two other children.

“This GoFundMe is being set up to help my cousin, Orelia Hollins, who was viciously shot during an armed robbery that occurred during her shift at a CVS located in Dallas, Texas on November 2, 2019,” the page read.

 

“At the time of the attack, she was 8 months pregnant . She was rushed to the hospital and forced to prematurely deliver her newborn baby. Orelia and her baby boy are now both recovering.”

“She is also a mother of two other young children, and she is currently off work due to medical conditions.  We kindly ask that you please help in any way you can during this very difficult time to assist with personal and living expenses. Thank you very much.”

According to the police, mother and child are doing much better, though they still have a long road of recovery before them.

“Interest regarding the conditions of Ms. Hollins and her baby remains high,” the department posted on Tuesday. “UPPD Detectives visited with her yesterday and say that she continues to improve, but still needs assistance to walk. Her baby boy also continues to improve.”

As of yet, the suspect has not been identified, but security camera footage has been posted and CVS has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to identification and arrest.

