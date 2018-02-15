Former Rep. Joe Walsh Just Called Out Every Democrat Enraged Over Stormy Daniels Update

As Democrat leaders spend much of their time ahead of the 2018 primaries focused on assorted scandals inside the West Wing, at least one Republican believes their approach could work out to the ultimate benefit of his party.

Joe Walsh, a conservative talk show host who represented Illinois for one term as a U.S. congressman, encouraged his fellow Republicans to emphasize economic issues this year.

If Democrats stick to an anti-Trump agenda, he predicted the GOP will have success at the ballot box in November.

“Let Democrats keep talking about Stormy Daniels, White House intrigue, and memos,” he wrote. “Republicans, you keep talking about tax cuts, employee bonuses and jobs. You’ll be just fine in 2018.”

TRENDING: This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said Let Democrats keep talking about Stormy Daniels, White House intrigue, and memos. Republicans, you keep talking about tax cuts, employee bonuses and jobs. You’ll be just fine in 2018. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 14, 2018

Walsh referenced a few of the narratives currently popular among critics of the Trump administration, including Stormy Daniels, the professional name of a pornographic film star who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

While claims by the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, have been in the news since InTouch Weekly republished a 2011 interview last month, details of her payoff continue to offer fresh fodder for opponents in politics and media.

Will Republicans keep their majority in Congress after the midterms? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump’s longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, claimed he paid the woman $130,000 of his own money without the knowledge of either the Trump campaign or the Trump Organization, according to HuffPost.

Both the White House and Clifford have released statements denying the allegations, though the accuser has hinted in recent days that she now feels free to reveal what she claims are additional details about her encounter with Trump.

Trump and many of his supporters in the GOP, however, have been rallying around positive economic numbers associated with a tax cut signed into law late last year.

Hundreds of U.S. businesses have announced employee bonuses, raises and other benefits tied to the significant cut in the corporate tax rate.

RELATED: Lawmakers: President Trump Supports Gas Tax Increase to Help Pay for Infrastructure

Republicans are also urging workers to take a close look at their paychecks, predicting that most will see a net increase in their take-home pay. As Fox Business reported, those extra dollars should start appearing at some point this month.

According to Walsh’s read of the 2018 midterm elections, the results will favor Republicans if the current state of political debate remains the norm throughout the year.

In his tweet, he also criticized Democrats for focusing on a pair of memos authored by members of the House Intelligence Committee, of which only the Republican-authored document was initially made public by the Trump White House after receiving an OK by the committee.

As Republicans clamored for the release of the memo authored by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, however, Walsh seemed to agree with Democrats who cast it as a political diversion.

.@DevinNunes should be ashamed of himself. He’s not the Chair of the House Intel Committee. He’s the Chair of Trump’s re election campaign. Release the memo if you want, but be honest about what it is: A Republican written political document. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 1, 2018

Now the host of the syndicated “Joe Walsh Program,” Walsh was himself a member of the House from 2011 to 2013.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.