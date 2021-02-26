Former House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, reportedly let loose while recording audio snippets for his new memoir and even used one of those soundbites to attack GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Boehner, now 71 and more than five years removed from a House leadership role, has apparently been lying low and writing a tell-all book about his quarter of a century in Washington.

Per a report from Axios, the former representative of Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District went off the script while drinking wine in studio recently and had some harsh words for Cruz.

Axios reported Thursday that while recording audio for his book “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” the former swamp creature attacked his old arch-nemesis in the Senate with a verbal hand grenade.

“Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f— yourself,” Boehner reportedly said while recording the book and sipping a glass of red wine.

“The audio version, which includes a heftier price tag of $39.99, will be sprinkled with Boehner’s unfiltered, baritone, inner monologue,” Axios reported. “Similar to the cover — where he’s pictured in a dark room, drinking red wine with a cigarette burning in an ashtray — Boehner has been taping his audiobook with a glass of wine in hand.”

Axios reminded its readers that Boehner has a love for tanning, alcohol and cigarettes.

Boehner shared an image of himself in studio Thursday on Twitter — red wine in hand, as if to remind us all he was still relevant in some capacity.

Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021

Boehner is of course not relevant in Republican politics, and he hasn’t been for some time, and this is precisely why. Rather than grab headlines by calling out the radical Democrats currently making a mockery of the country and threatening the Bill of Rights, he went after a Republican.

Boehner has had it out for Cruz for years. He told an audience at Stanford University in the final days of the 2016 GOP primary that Cruz was “Lucifer in the flesh,” The Stanford Daily reported.

“I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a b—- in my life,” he added.

Why the man would emerge from whichever rock he’s been under now to attack Cruz of all people is known only to Boehner and those closest to him. Most Republicans would probably prefer the former speaker go away somewhere and stay there, but here he is — back to remind us all what losing looks like.

Boehner is back in the kind of dramatic fashion you’d expect — hawking an overpriced book while behaving like a scorned debutante with a glass of wine in one hand and a bone to pick with the Republicans who took away his spotlight in the other.

Boehner was an embarrassment to the Republican Party, especially in his final years leading up to retirement in 2015. The chain-smoking swamp creature actually went on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in 2010 and cried — seemingly nonstop — in front of the entire country.

The former House speaker was the literal face of the resistance to then-President Barack Obama’s big-government agenda, and he presented himself as a whimpering mess. Republicans like Cruz and former President Donald Trump came along and crashed the party for establishment swamp-dwellers like Boehner — essentially exiling their brand of uni-party politics from Washington.

Cruz actually brushed off Boehner as the buzzing annoyance he is when addressing the vulgar attack from his former Republican colleague in Congress on Friday while speaking at CPAC in Orlando, Florida.

“You know, yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible,” Cruz joked. “To which my response was, ‘Who’s John Boehner?’”

There is no longer room for people like John Boehner in the Republican Party — not with an America-first agenda unifying the GOP against big-government cronyism, corruption and cancel culture. There are plenty of tanning beds, bottles of wine, cigarette cartons and Kleenex wipes in Ohio.

The sooner Boehner returns to the comfort of these and other vices, the better off we’ll all be.

