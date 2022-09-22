Parler Share
Four Puppies Found Zipped Up in Suitcase, Left on the Side of the Road for Dead

 By Amanda Thomason  September 22, 2022 at 12:53pm
On Saturday, people driving in Guilford County, North Carolina, passed a suitcase tossed on the side of the road.

As one car passed, though, the people inside noticed something odd. The suitcase was moving.

They pulled over to investigate, and soon determined the source of the movement: Puppies.

“These four puppies were found in this suitcase on the side of a road, with the case zippered except for one small part,” Guilford County Animal Services posted on Facebook.

“The Good Sams saw the case moving and stopped. They were shocked as to what they found, and immediately brought them to the shelter.

“These puppies will now be medically evaluated and hopefully up for adoption or rescue soon. Thank you Good Sam’s for saving four lives today!”



The four puppies, all females, are about 10 weeks old and most likely some sort of pit bull/Labrador mix, according to what animal services told the Miami Herald.

While staff looked for any identifying information on the suitcase, they were unable to find anything that could lead to the person who abandoned the puppies.

The pups were all given relevant names (Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway and Carion) and dubbed the “suitcase sisters,” according to an update from the shelter.

After their rescue and evaluation, staff determined that the puppies would need a little extra work socializing before going to permanent homes.

“The plight of the puppies, abandoned along the highway in a suitcase, is getting national attention!” the shelter posted on Tuesday.



“Good Samaritans brought the puppy-filled suitcase to the Resource Center early Saturday morning. The puppies are doing well, but very under-socialized, said our medical team. They will require special attention and affection.

“For this reason, we will place them in foster-to-adopt homes only. When they are available, we will let the public know on our website and here on Facebook.”

All four pups were made available for fostering on Wednesday, and they are facing a future far more promising than their past.

According to comments on their post, by Wednesday two of the puppies had found foster homes and only Tumi and Carion remained.

With a heartbreaking story like theirs, no doubt they’ll be in safe homes and working their way into their future owners’ hearts in no time.

Conversation