Police Respond After Getting Report of Abandoned Puppies: Adorable Pictures

 By Amanda Thomason  January 8, 2022 at 8:08am
Police have to deal with all sorts of suspicious scenarios, no matter what the hour or day.

Early Thanksgiving morning, an adorable but heartbreaking case was waiting for the New York Mills Police Department in central New York.

Police Chief Robert Frankland posted a report of the incident on the department’s Facebook page.



“On November 25th 2021 at approximately 1:14am the New York Mills Police Department responded to 9A Greenman Ave in the Village for a report of abandoned puppies,” the post read.

“Upon arrival it was reported to Officer Firley that (2) small newborn puppies were abandoned in a shoebox on the porch of 9A Greenman ave sometime during the night.

“Officer Firley made numerous attempts to contact any agencies that would assist with the care for the puppies as they were too young to be cared for without the proper equipment and experience.”



The case became more complicated, as police said they found out the puppies had been separated from their mother on purpose and law enforcement was called under the guise of abandonment.

“During our investigation it was learned that the puppies were not in fact abandoned, but were taken from their mother shortly after she gave birth,” the post continued.

“The suspect who removed the newborn’s from their mother, ultimately decided that he was unable to care for the puppies and decided that turning them over to the Police under false pretense was his best option.”

The New York Mills Police Department did not release the suspect’s name, as they said the investigation was underway and charges could still be filed.

“The NYMPD will be working in conjunction with the Oneida County SPCA to pursue any and all applicable charges against the suspect for the heinous and immoral acts which were committed,” police said in the Facebook post.



According to Syracuse.com, the department’s post was noticed by a local woman named Ashley Wright, who offered to help take care of the puppies.

Police also reportedly found the owner of the mother dog — an owner who, based on comments, appeared to be a different person than the one who separated the puppies — and planned to return the puppies so the owner could care for them.

It’s unclear where the puppies are now and what their status is, and some on social media have posted disconcerting theories and rumors as to their current condition.

Many also commented on the police department’s post to thank the officers involved and offer the puppies a home should they survive.

Hopefully, the puppies are back with their mother and safe. Regardless, hopefully the person responsible for the separation will be brought to justice.

