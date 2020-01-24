Fox Announces Super Bowl Pregame Show Will Feature Trump

President Donald Trump be featured on Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News announced Friday.

Trump will be interviewed at the White House by Fox News host Sean Hannity, and portions of the interview will be broadcast during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, which will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The interview will air starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Fox News said in a news release.

Inbox: @seanhannity to interview @realDonaldTrump during the Fox Super Bowl pregame show — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) January 24, 2020

“Additional portions of the interview with President Trump will be presented on FNC’s Hannity on Monday evening, February 3rd (9:00-10:00 PM/ET),” the network said.

As Mediaite reported, it’s been a tradition for the network airing the Super Bowl to feature an interview with the president during its pregame show.

“The pre-Super Bowl presidential interview started in 2004, when President George W. Bush chatted with his personal pal Jim Nantz,” Mediaite reported.

“Barack Obama resumed the tradition in 2009 and it has endured since, with a notable exception: Trump blew off NBC in 2018. He participated again last year, sitting down with CBS anchor Margaret Brennan.”

Fox’s announcement garnered quite a reaction on social media:

Instead of one of Fox’s journalists (say @BretBaier or Chris Wallace) doing the Super Bowl interview with Trump, the network is having @seanhannity conduct it https://t.co/5Kkl2y6m9A — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 24, 2020

Why did this become a thing, it’s a football game, why do we need to hear from any president before the superbowl — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) January 24, 2020

that will trigger some — Hammond politics (@hammondpolitics) January 24, 2020

Fox’s announcement comes less than two weeks after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with wild cheers and applause when they walked onto the field prior to the college football national championship game in New Orleans.

Giant video boards around the stadium carried their images. As they walked to their places on the 15-yard line, they waved at those cheering for them and greeted some of those on the field.

Their arrival was met by thundering cheers of “Four more years” and “U-S-A,” according to the White House media pool report:

The crowd went absolutely wild for @realDonaldTrump

and @FLOTUS

at the College Football National Championship game as they walked onto the field. Chants of “USA” broke out. This is America.#LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/dEn6MjDai8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 14, 2020

President Trump received a similar reaction when he walked onto the field prior to the Army-Navy football game last month.

