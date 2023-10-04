Fox News Gets Duped by Caller Touting Tucker Carlson During Breaking News Coverage

Fox News fell victim to a prank call live on the air on Tuesday evening following a shooting in Maryland, when a caller who posed as a witness ripped the network and praised Tucker Carlson.

Five people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore. WBAL-TV reported four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were shot. Four of the victims were students at the school.

No suspect has been arrested in the on-campus shooting.

In a dash to get coverage of the shooting, Fox News host Trace Gallagher spoke to a number of people at the scene.

One of them was a prank caller who said his name was “Tyrone” and who trolled the network as less credible without Carlson during a 35-second, uninterrupted speech.

Apparently, the man had claimed to have had knowledge of the shootings during his phone screening. He said the shootings were related to a game of poker.

“We’ve got Tyrone on the phone with us now, Tyrone,” Gallagher told his viewers.

He then asked the caller, “When you say ‘poker game,’ what exactly happened, what transpired?”

The man immediately began praising Carlson as he teased details about the shooting.

🚨#BREAKING: Fox News gets trolled live on air by a caller claiming to be on the scene after a shooting incident that left five people injured at Morgan State University pic.twitter.com/IBZpCoeghf — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 4, 2023

“Well, first we were watching – we all get together every Tuesday night and we watch Tucker Carlson’s show on X – We used to watch him on Fox News, obviously he’s not there no more, and still being the most credible guy in the media in America, we always get together to watch Tucker Carlson,” the caller said.

He added:

“I think [Carlson] doing probably better now that he’s not with Fox News, because the corporate media always controls what the teleprompter readers are able to say, and now that he doesn’t have that hand up his back …”

The caller was cut off by Gallagher there.

“Thank you, Tyrone,” he said as the call was disconnected.

The host added, “Clearly that was not a student at Morgan State University. We’re trying to work to get Don, who apparently is a student at Morgan State University.”

Mark Dice, a popular conservative YouTuber, later took credit for the call, which he said was made to show how quickly media outlets offer a platform to unvetted people at the expense of the public.

He tweeted:

“Yeah, that was me who culture jammed Fox News live on air. While shootings of any kind are terrible and it’s important to inform the public about a potential danger — cable news always exploits tragedies in order to keep viewers glued to their screens and fill the airtime with anything available to them.

“In this case, some random caller whose name and identity they didn’t even bother to verify before putting on air as someone who supposedly knows what really happened.”

Yeah, that was me who culture jammed Fox News live on air. While shootings of any kind are terrible and it’s important to inform the public about a potential danger—cable news always exploits tragedies in order to keep viewers glued to their screens and fill the airtime with… pic.twitter.com/fzL8zgrsOW — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 4, 2023

Fox News fired Carlson from his job at the network in April with no explanation to the network’s viewers. Many pledged to never watch the network again, but ratings have rebounded.

Carlson was under contract with Fox News through the 2024 election.

He now hosts a show on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

