Fox News Gives Longtime Anchor Shannon Bream a Historic Promotion

Longtime Fox News host Shannon Bream has been named the new anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” becoming the first woman to host the program.

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the FOX News Media audience,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Bream will begin hosting the Sunday morning political talk show on Sept. 11, Fox News reported Thursday.

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at FOX News,” she said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Transitioning from her weeknight program “Fox News @ Night,” Bream will replace Chris Wallace, who moderated the morning show before joining CNN last year.

Bream’s colleagues congratulated her on her promotion.

Oh the joy! Congratulations! ⁦@ShannonBream⁩ Shannon Bream named ‘FOX News Sunday’ host, becoming first woman to anchor program in its 26-year history | Fox News https://t.co/AjFTO6UtXg — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 11, 2022

Congratulations to @ShannonBream on being named the new anchor of Fox News Sunday! She is a superb journalist and broadcaster and a wonderful human being. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 11, 2022

After Bream finishes out the month on her nighttime news program, a rotation of guest anchors will host the show until a replacement is found.

Bream started “Fox News @ Night” in 2017 and conducted interviews with high-profile political figures such as Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, first lady Jill Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Her short time as a guest host on “Fox News Sunday” this year proved to be a major success for the network, as she brought in 20 percent more viewers than the average 2021 audience.

In June, she drew 37 percent of viewers in the demographic of adults age 25 to 54, much to Fox’s satisfaction.

In addition to her new position, Bream will continue serving as the outlet’s chief legal correspondent.

She also hosts the “Livin’ the Bream” podcast on Fox News Radio and has authored three books, two of which landed on The New York Times bestseller list.

Before working at Fox, Bream started out as a small-time news anchor, reporter and corporate lawyer.

