Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Fox News Just Signed One of the Most Prominent Members of the Trump Administration

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on Feb. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesFormer U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on Feb. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 8, 2021 at 11:42am
Mewe Share P Share

Fox News Media just signed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a contributor on its network, according to a Thursday announcement from Fox News Channel CEO Suzanne Scott.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues,” Scott said, according to Fox News.

“I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

Pompeo will offer his analysis on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and other Fox News Media platforms.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo said in a statement.

TRENDING: Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren

He will make his first network appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

Pompeo will be joining other Trump administration officials including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and top economic adviser Larry Kudlow on the network, according to Reuters.

Recently hired McEnany will now make regular appearances on “Outnumbered,” and Kudlow hosts a Fox Business show.

Lara Trump, who served as a senior consultant for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, also joined the network last month, Deadline reported.

Will you tune in to Pompeo's analyses?

Pompeo joins other secretaries of state who have received news media gigs.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously served as a CNN global affairs analyst and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton currently hosts a podcast for iHeartRadio.

Although the terms of Pompeo’s deal have not been released, Deadline pointed out that former U.N. ambassador John Bolton made a salary of $560,423 as a contributor for the network before becoming Trump’s national security adviser.

The Fox News deal could also provide Pompeo a platform to reach potential voters if he chooses to run for president in 2024.

Pompeo served as secretary of state from April 2018 through January 2021.

RELATED: GOP Heavyweights Getting Off to an Early Start in 2024 Presidential Contest

Prior to his time in the Trump administration, he served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and negotiated with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He also served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017 representing Kansas’ 4th district.

During his time in the House, Pompeo was part of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Energy and Commerce Committee and House Select Committee on Benghazi.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Fox News Just Signed One of the Most Prominent Members of the Trump Administration
Quick-Thinking Semi-Truck Driver Helps Police Nab Murder Suspect
Government Authorities 'Physically Close' Church Over COVID Violations, Erect Fencing
US Trade Deficit Hit All-Time High in Biden's First Full Month in Office
US Begins Study of Allergic Reactions to COVID Vaccines
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×