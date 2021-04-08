Fox News Media just signed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a contributor on its network, according to a Thursday announcement from Fox News Channel CEO Suzanne Scott.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues,” Scott said, according to Fox News.

“I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

Pompeo will offer his analysis on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and other Fox News Media platforms.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo said in a statement.

TRENDING: Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren

He will make his first network appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

Pompeo will be joining other Trump administration officials including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and top economic adviser Larry Kudlow on the network, according to Reuters.

Recently hired McEnany will now make regular appearances on “Outnumbered,” and Kudlow hosts a Fox Business show.

Lara Trump, who served as a senior consultant for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, also joined the network last month, Deadline reported.

Will you tune in to Pompeo's analyses? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Pompeo joins other secretaries of state who have received news media gigs.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously served as a CNN global affairs analyst and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton currently hosts a podcast for iHeartRadio.

Although the terms of Pompeo’s deal have not been released, Deadline pointed out that former U.N. ambassador John Bolton made a salary of $560,423 as a contributor for the network before becoming Trump’s national security adviser.

The Fox News deal could also provide Pompeo a platform to reach potential voters if he chooses to run for president in 2024.

Pompeo served as secretary of state from April 2018 through January 2021.

RELATED: GOP Heavyweights Getting Off to an Early Start in 2024 Presidential Contest

Prior to his time in the Trump administration, he served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and negotiated with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He also served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017 representing Kansas’ 4th district.

During his time in the House, Pompeo was part of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Energy and Commerce Committee and House Select Committee on Benghazi.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.