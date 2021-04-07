Mike Pompeo is proving it’s not too hard to make the Biden White House look bad.

When the former secretary of state in the Trump White House made a case Tuesday for the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics set to be held in China, he had an easy comparison to make between the Biden administration’s behavior toward the communist giant and how it’s treated the American state of Georgia.

The differences are as obvious as they are embarrassing.

Speaking during a virtual seminar for the Nixon Foundation, which he co-chairs with former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Pompeo said the U.S. should boycott the 2022 Beijing games over China’s treatment of the Uighurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic group in the country’s west.

China’s systematic persecution of the Uighurs, including internment camps, forced labor and even forced sterilization and killing are no secret to the world.

TRENDING: Trump Describes Resurrection as 'Glorious,' Thanks God for 'Gift of Eternal Life' Given Through Christ

In the closing days of President Donald Trump’s administration, Pompeo declared China was committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” in its treatment of the Uighurs.

Even Antony Blinken, President Joe Biden’s secretary of state, acknowledged during his confirmation hearings in January that China was guilty of genocide.

“I don’t think we should go. I don’t think we should have any American go and participate in the Genocide Olympics,” Pompeo said during Tuesday’s seminar, according to the Washington Examiner.

He said he hoped the International Olympic Committee would find a way around allowing Chinese President Xi Jinping to host the games, and even hinted at the possibility they could evolve into a hostage situation.

Should the United States boycott the Beijing Games in 2022? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“How you would send your child there to compete when if they said so much as, ‘Boy, the food is bad here today,’ you could end up in a Chinese prison for an awfully long time,” Pompeo said.

“I think that’s a modest overstatement. It seems like an awful lot of risk, and I think Xi knows that. He might not well take anyone and hold them, but it’s not a risk I would suggest to one of my family members, if they were good enough athletes, ought to take. I hope we’ll convince the IOC not to hold them there and find another solution.”

Then he nailed the Biden White House soundly.

“We figured out how to move an All-Star Game pretty quickly,” he said. “Maybe we can figure out how to move an Olympics.”

The reference, of course, was to the president’s backing of Major League Baseball’s decision to move this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest the new voting integrity law passed by the Georgia legislature and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25.

RELATED: The Field: Who's in Position to Lead the GOP Into 2024 and Beyond?

And Pompeo’s implication was clear: President Biden and his administration are more than willing to countenance the punishment of fellow Americans for operating within the American democratic framework to change the law, but are unwilling to take a public stand against a genocidal dictatorship — and one that is the country’s strongest geopolitical rival.

The irony that MLB — acting on its alleged dedication to civil rights — has moved the All-Star Game to Denver, Colorado, an overwhelmingly white city compared to the majority black Atlanta should be lost on no one.

O’Brien, the former national security advisor, agreed with Pompeo during Tuesday’s seminar — and broadened the criticism to cover large corporations — presumably including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Company, which have criticized the Georgia law.

“It goes back to this double standard that we spoke about earlier,” O’Brien said. “It’s amazing how quickly corporate America can justify a move from Atlanta to Denver, but it’s perfectly prepared to continue to support events in China. So it’s an area of real concern.”

The Biden White House, meanwhile, is sending mixed messages on the topic of the Beijing games.

At a news briefing Tuesday, according to the Examiner, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration is considering its options, but stressed that it wanted to work with allies.

“Part of our review of those Olympics and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world,” Price said. “We have consistently said, when it comes to our concerns with the government in Beijing, including Beijing’s egregious human rights violations, its conduct of genocide in the case of Xinjiang, that what the United States does is meaningful, what the United States does will have impact, but everything that we do that brings along our allies and partners will have all the more influence with Beijing.”

Note that Price very clearly used the word “genocide” — indicating that Blinken’s testimony in January was no fluke. The Biden State Department is operating on the assumption that the government of China is committing genocide, yet it’s still undecided about sending American athletes to the country for the most prestigious events in international athletics.

At the White House, it was even worse.

According to the New York Post, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the only thing now potentially standing in the way of U.S. participation in the “Genocide Games” is the global situation regarding the coronavirus.

China’s genocide — acknowledged by her own State Department — would have no bearing on the issue, she indicated.

“Certainly our hope is that we are at a point where enough people across the country and hopefully around the world have been vaccinated, but we will rely on health and medical experts on that particular piece,” Psaki said, according to the Post.

“Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners.”

Comparisons of the present to the world in the Nazi era are almost always overwrought (liberals love them anyway), but this is one worth keeping in mind: The fact that Adolf Hitler’s Germany was the host of the 1936 Olympics — Winter and Summer — remains a historic disgrace.

While the full-fledged genocide against the Jews of Germany – and eventually Europe — had not yet started, the signs of Nazi persecution of an ethnic minority were widely known. (They were also the last games before Germany and its Axis allies plunged Europe and the globe into World War II, which is not a comforting thought this time around.)

For the 2022 games set for Beijing, the situation is arguably worse. Not only does the world — including the White House — have the knowledge that “genocide” is taking place in the nation that’s slated to host the Olympics, it has the weight of history to shoulder, including endless repetitions of “never again” when it comes to permitting the deliberate persecution of an oppressed ethnic group.

For the Biden administration, clearly, “never again” means simply “never, until next time.”

Meanwhile, there are American citizens in the state of Georgia, following their own laws to protect their own democracy, who are the targets of White House wrath. The word for that is “hypocrisy” and in the Biden administration, it’s on full display.

Regardless of what Democrats and their enablers in the establishment media pretend, it’s really not hard for former Trump administration officials to make the Biden White House look bad.

Unfortunately, on a global stage, that same White House is making the country join it in disgrace.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.