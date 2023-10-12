France Bans All Pro-Palestinian Protests

The French government announced a ban Thursday on pro-Palestinian protests amid Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to Reuters.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said such protests are “likely to generate disturbances to public order,” according to Reuters. Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel Saturday, killing, kidnapping and maiming hundreds of Israelis.

Hamas has also fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel during and since Saturday’s attack, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hamas called for Muslims across the globe to take to the streets to support the terrorist group, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Pro-Palestinian protests have been occurring all over of the world, with some of the participants yelling anti-Semitic chants. In Sydney, Australia, this week, for example, protesters were yelling “f*** the Jews.”

The organization Students for Justice in Palestine also have planned a “Day of Resistance” to celebrate Hamas’ massacre.

“Catching the enemy completely by surprise, the Palestinian resistance has captured over a dozen settlements surrounding Gaza along with many occupation soldiers and military vehicles. This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors,” the group said in a social media post regarding the call to “resistance.”

French police have made more than 20 arrests in connection with anti-Semitic acts within the country since Hamas’ attack Saturday, according to Reuters.

