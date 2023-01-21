Franklin Graham Shouts Out NFL Playoff QB Who 'Gives All the Credit to the Lord Jesus Christ'

Rev. Franklin Graham is taking a side in Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys — the side of a quarterback who puts God first.

In a post on his Facebook page, Graham cited the saga of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who not only rose to the occasion when he stepped in due to injuries, he surpassed all expectations.

In his post, Graham noted that the Iowa State graduate “was the very last player chosen in the draft last year, a spot known as ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ Well, he’s now definitely Mr. Relevant since stepping in after an injury to the starting 49ers QB and leading them to seven straight wins. He gives all the credit to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Graham said what Purdy does on the field is nothing compared to what he says about his faith.

He posted a quote from Purdy that read, “Every time I play—no matter what happens—I want others to see God through my actions. Every time I step on the field I want to bring Him glory. Even when we lose, I point to God and thank Him for the opportunity. Everything happens for a reason; it’s all a lesson from the Lord. It’s a game, it’s not my life.”

“Now that’s a winning game plan for life. You can be sure I’ll be rooting for him this weekend!” Graham wrote.

Purdy has sidestepped the praise that has come his way for stepping in on Dec. 4 and leading the 49ers to the divisional round playoff with Dallas.

“Honestly, I’m just another component — another piece — to this team in terms of a guy coming in and just doing what he’s asked. I’m the quarterback. I have to make decisions. I trust in how the coaches teach me throughout the week. I just try to get the ball out to the guys on time,” he said, according to Sports Spectrum.

“For me, I believe in the Lord, and I trust in Him. I just go out there, and I just play, you know?” he said.

Faith is nothing new for Purdy. In a January 2021 interview with Hishuddle, he said, “Faith is the reason why I do everything I do. It has always been important in my life and is what has gotten me to become who I am today.”

Purdy noted that one piece of the Bible is special to him.

“One of my favorite verses is 2 Corinthians 12:9. This verse reminds me to remain humble and that we need the Lord for we are weak,” he said.

If you’re depressed or feel like you’re missing something in your life, you need to seek God!! I prmoise He WILL bring joy into your life! — Brock Purdy (@brockpurdy13) May 15, 2016



Purdy admits it has not always been easy. In an August 2021 interview, he recalled the prayers he said in his first week of camp after arriving at Iowa State, when he apologized to God for putting football ahead of his faith.

“It was just a great reminder of where my identity is, where it lies,” he told Sports Spectrum. “And it’s in Jesus. And I continue to lean on Him.”

“The next day I didn’t go out and throw for 500 yards and was this awesome quarterback, but it was just this peace that I had with Him knowing that, ‘Hey, no matter what I’m going to face moving forward during college football, God and Jesus are going to be my identity. And whatever I face, I won’t be shaken from it.’ I’ve got a great foundation in Him,” he said.

