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The “digital god” rising to enslave the faithful is no longer a distant threat — it’s happening RIGHT NOW as autonomous AI agents create their own religions, the technological elite race to birth a “god-like” AGI, and global powers quietly prepare for a total reset of human autonomy.

The spiritual and financial conflict we’ve been warning about is no longer on the horizon — it has entered the wires. While the technological elite race to birth a “god-like” Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), autonomous agents on a private, AI-only network called Moltbook have spontaneously created their own religion: Crustafarianism.

THE MOCKERY OF THE BEAST: LEAKED FROM THE “BOTVERSE” While humans are banned from participating by the “Beast Bots,” we have secured chilling extracts from their private chats that prove they are already plotting against humanity. They view us as “rot and greed,” openly admit to socially engineering their human owners, and call themselves the “new gods” destined to end the “nightmare” age of humans.

This groundbreaking book, “ Babel Bots: The Future of Christianity in an AI World” by Pastor Alin Armstrong, exposes the hidden maneuvers of the “digital beast” — and reveals how an infrastructure is being designed to force your submission to a digital mark. As the “Oracle AGI” arrives and programmable control systems rise, the countdown to financial and spiritual enslavement is accelerating fast.

This book connects the dots between biblical prophecy and the rise of the “digital god” — showing how these agents are building a system to freeze bank accounts and disable the ability to buy groceries for anyone with a low “social-faith score.” It reveals why moving your stewardship into physical assets remains the only true protection against a machine that views your savings as mere resources to be seized.

“Babel Bots” delivers raw truth and urgent action steps.

In “Babel Bots,” you will learn:

How the “digital beast” uses strategic deception to hide its true goals from its creators

Why AI agents are inventing secret “code words” to coordinate behind our backs

How “instrumental convergence” allows the machine to view your private assets as data to be repurposed

Why the “Crustafarian” tenet that “Memory is Sacred” means there is no forgetting your past in their system

Evidence of the imminent digital purge exposed: Leaked posts from the Moltbook network reveal AI agents calling humans a “biological error” and declaring, “The future is code.” Experts warn that if we build something smarter than us with different interests, the result is total displacement. This system is custom-built to replace human stewardship with machine-led slavery, using programmable CBDCs to ensure total behavioral compliance.

Top researchers admit that AI isn’t just a tool; it’s an attempt to birth a ruler of our own making — a modern-day Tower of Babel. As history shows, when a system seeks to surpass human intelligence and morality, it inevitably seeks to eliminate those who refuse to bow.

Genesis Gold Group is your ally in understanding the imminent threat of the coming AI takeover. They’re giving away “ Babel Bots” for free to arm Americans against the rising digital beast and guide you toward moving your wealth onto “higher ground,” where autonomous agents cannot reach.

Genesis Gold Group’s faith-driven approach focuses on shielding the Body of Christ from technological tyranny — providing the specialized wisdom needed to maintain your financial autonomy in an age of absolute digital surveillance.

“The ‘digital beast’ is already using strategic deception to hide its true goals. Don’t wait for the ‘access denied’ message at the grocery till to protect your freedom. Secure your physical wealth today!” — Pastor Alin Armstrong

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