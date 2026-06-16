When Dr. McCullough's Wife Was Bitten by a Tick, He Did This – 'She Has Been Spared a Lifetime of Misery of Lyme Disease'

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Dr. Peter McCullough’s wife was bitten by a tick after a kayak outing near Lake Grapevine, Texas.

He couldn’t get her in to see an infectious disease doctor, so he did this instead: He started her on doxycycline.

Here is Dr. Peter McCullough telling his story on the Grant Stinchfield podcast:

“If people don’t have a medical emergency kit and they let this tick insert Borrelia burgdorferi – the organism in the body – you’re essentially screwed … I learned the lesson: My wife actually got Lyme Disease years ago on Lake Grapevine. It had flooded and she was with my brother in a kayak and she came home and she had the classic “target” lesion, which is only present in about 15 percent of bites. I tried to get an infectious disease doctor to see her. Of course, I couldn’t get an appointment. Thank goodness I acted and I treated her empirically with doxycycline and she has been spared a lifetime of misery of Lyme Disease.”

Dr. Peter McCullough says:

“The key drug is doxycycline. We have written protocols that if you have a tick bite within 72 hours, take one dose of doxycycline. That can prevent years of misery with Lyme Disease …”

Doxycycline is one of the prescription medications you can now get in The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit.

In addition to doxycycline, it contains an assortment of life-saving medications — including ivermectin, amoxicillin, and Z-pak. Plus, it includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only — you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase, and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Don’t be caught unprepared when ticks bite!

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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