Hell Freezes Over as Willie Nelson Announces He's Quit Smoking Weed

It just might be the end of an era for Willie Nelson.

According to KSAT-TV, the legendary country musician and infamous pothead has officially decided it is high time he quit smoking marijuana.

Decades of smoking have taken a substantial toll on the 86-year-old Nelson’s respiratory health, the outlet reported.

As a result, Nelson has said he has officially kicked his smoking habit entirely.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past,” Nelson told KSAT-TV, “so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”

“I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever, and that almost killed me,” he continued.

“I don’t smoke anymore — take better care of myself,” he added.

Now, this is obviously a major development from the man whose pot-smoking prowess has become infamous over the years.

From “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” to “It’s All Going to Pot,” Nelson is arguably rivaled only by rapper Snoop Dogg when it comes to chart-topping, marijuana-related hits.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, his weed consumption is so famous, in fact, that it has influenced at least one other country artist.

Toby Keith was reportedly so taken aback by the strength of Nelson’s “personal stash” of the drug that it inspired him to write his well-known musical farce “I’ll Never Smoke Weed With Willie Again,” the Post reported.

Willie Nelson appears on our latest cover. In the feature, he talks to us about the power of weed, his cannabis company and more. Read about the legendary stoner’s high life here: https://t.co/1LT5yZlIBV pic.twitter.com/MsQXMAe3B6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 29, 2019

New this issue: Willie Nelson’s crusade to stop Big Pot from co-opting the legal weed trade: https://t.co/ZH8hyuvmGG pic.twitter.com/kxYErfaewV — New York Magazine (@NYMag) November 2, 2015

Of course, this development does not necessarily indicate that Nelson’s close personal relationship with cannabis is on the outs, however.

Nelson may be done smoking, but it is hard to believe a man who downright claimed to Rolling Stone earlier this year that marijuana “saved my life” is ready to part ways with the other potential methods of cannabis intake — especially considering how heavily invested the country artist is in America’s fledgling recreational marijuana industry.

According to Forbes, Nelson’s recently established marijuana brand, Willie’s Reserve, had already risen to staggering heights by early 2018, having raised nearly $30 million in capital.

