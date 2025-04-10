Frontier Plane Evacuated, Undergoes 'Security Search' After Troubling Noise Is Heard During Flight

A Frontier Airlines flight arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., was evacuated Wednesday after the crew reported a troubling sound.

Flight 4708 had departed from Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a “beeping noise” coming from the cargo hold prompted the crew to take precautionary measures, according to Fox News.

The plane landed safely at Dulles around 2:30 p.m. and was “parked away from the main terminal,” a Frontier Airlines spokesman told Fox News.

#BREAKING @FlyFrontier 4708 ATL-IAD declares emergency prior to landing – passengers being off-loaded on taxiway off runway 19-R. @mwaapd @MWAAFireRescue on scene to search aircraft. 91 passengers removed from aircraft. pic.twitter.com/4GGzOlJv8X — Charlie Bragale (@charlienbc) April 9, 2025

All 91 passengers evacuated the airplane as police investigated the source of the beeping.

Around 6:20 p.m., law enforcement had completed the check, and the aircraft and passengers were cleared.

Airports Authority police, fire and operations personnel responded to Runway 19R for the investigation of a Frontier Airlines aircraft that landed at Dulles Airport around 2:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, passengers were offloaded by mobile lounge. Flights are operating… — Dulles Airport (IAD) (@Dulles_Airport) April 9, 2025

“Passengers have been reunited with their bags and the aircraft has been returned to operation,” a Frontier Airlines spokesman said, according to Atlanta News First.

It is unclear what the cause of the beeping was, but the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident.

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Live video after a Frontier Airlines (#N353FR) Airbus A320 flight 4708 departed from Atlanta but had to make an emergency landing at Dulles in Washington DC. Due to beeping noises coming from the cargo area, they quickly evacuated the plane and moved it… pic.twitter.com/m7jYCyqwJd — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) April 9, 2025

Frontier Airlines faced another incident earlier this week when a passenger tried opening a door mid-flight.

Flight 4626 was departing from Denver, Colorado, to Memphis, Tennessee, Tuesday when the incident occurred, according to KUSA-TV in Denver.

The unruly passenger had tried opening one of the rear doors shortly after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to return to Denver International Airport as passengers and crew subdued the man.

He was later taken into custody by Denver Police.

After a delay, the aircraft departed once again for Memphis.

No passengers were injured, but one flight attendant needed minor medical attention.

