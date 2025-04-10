Share
Frontier Plane Evacuated, Undergoes 'Security Search' After Troubling Noise Is Heard During Flight

 By Ole Braatelien  April 10, 2025 at 1:57pm
A Frontier Airlines flight arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., was evacuated Wednesday after the crew reported a troubling sound.

Flight 4708 had departed from Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a “beeping noise” coming from the cargo hold prompted the crew to take precautionary measures, according to Fox News.

The plane landed safely at Dulles around 2:30 p.m. and was “parked away from the main terminal,” a Frontier Airlines spokesman told Fox News.

All 91 passengers evacuated the airplane as police investigated the source of the beeping.

Around 6:20 p.m., law enforcement had completed the check, and the aircraft and passengers were cleared.

“Passengers have been reunited with their bags and the aircraft has been returned to operation,” a Frontier Airlines spokesman said, according to Atlanta News First.

It is unclear what the cause of the beeping was, but the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident.

Frontier Airlines faced another incident earlier this week when a passenger tried opening a door mid-flight.

Flight 4626 was departing from Denver, Colorado, to Memphis, Tennessee, Tuesday when the incident occurred, according to KUSA-TV in Denver.

The unruly passenger had tried opening one of the rear doors shortly after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to return to Denver International Airport as passengers and crew subdued the man.

He was later taken into custody by Denver Police.

After a delay, the aircraft departed once again for Memphis.

No passengers were injured, but one flight attendant needed minor medical attention.

