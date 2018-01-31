Full Story Of These 2 Super Bowl-Bound Vets Shows There Are Still Good Guys Playing in the NFL

Two American veterans have been awarded a trip to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, all thanks to the generosity of one Carolina Panther.

Running back Christian McCaffrey partnered with two veteran service organizations, the United Services Automobile Association and the United Service Organizations of North Carolina, with the goal of donating tickets to the world’s top revenue-generating sporting event.

The lucky winners are two Marine Corps veterans, Ralph Waller and Richard Loftis, according to WCNC.

McCaffrey took to Twitter to announce the winners.

Excited to work with @USAA and @USOofNC to award military vets Ralph Waller and Richard Loftis with tickets to #SBLII! #SalutetoService pic.twitter.com/OjbxvjAu3k — Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) January 30, 2018

"Excited to work with @USAA and @USOofNC to award military vets Ralph Waller and Richard Loftis with tickets to #SBLII!" wrote McCaffrey.

Contest officials told WCNC that Waller and Loftis will be able to meet with McCaffrey on Saturday before the big game at the USAA’s Salute to Service Military Appreciation Lounge.

The event will reportedly allow active and former military personnel to interact with NFL players and coaches.

“Teaming up with USAA and the USO of North Carolina to award Richard and Ralph a trip to the Super Bowl is a true honor,” McCaffrey said in a statement, according to WCNC.

“These two Marines served our country and we can’t thank them enough for their service.”

Waller and Loftis are not only both Marine veterans, but they are also neighbors and friends residing in Hempstead, North Carolina.

According to Panthers Wire, Waller spent 20 years serving the Marine Corps and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant/Senior Enlisted Advisor.

Waller is said to have been deployed twice in Iraq and served three terms in Afghanistan. He is a founding member of Marine Special Operations Command.

Loftis, meanwhile, served a reported two years and was then medically discharged.

The veteran had been assigned to the 2nd Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team.

The New England Patriots will play their third Super Bowl in the last four seasons against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

