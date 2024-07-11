Share
Fun Facts About Blueberries, A Superfood

 By Dixie Sandborn, Michigan State University Extension  July 11, 2024 at 2:59pm
Americans enjoy blueberries year-round, fresh or frozen, in muffins, pancakes, or smoothies.

In fact, the U.S. per capita consumption has more than tripled since the mid-2000s, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture market reports.

Michigan is one of the top U.S. producers of blueberries, with the berries available fresh during the summer months. Take a trip to a blueberry farm to learn more about blueberries, how they are grown, and where they go after they leave the farm.

As you enjoy the tasty treat, take some time to learn and share some plant science and other facts about blueberries. Here are a few fun blueberry facts:

  • Blueberries are native to North America.
  • Native Americans used blueberries for medicinal purposes.
  • The U.S. is the world’s largest blueberry producer, both cultivated and wild.
  • Michigan led the nation in cultivated blueberry production until 2014.
  • Blueberries are true berries that have seeds surrounded by fleshy fruit. For a fruit to be a true berry, it must be produced from a single ovary.
  • Michigan grows more than 20 varieties of blueberries.
  • There are 575 farm families that grow and process Michigan blueberries.
  • There are more than 20,000 acres of blueberries in Michigan, yielding an average of 5,000 pounds of berries per acre.
  • Some blueberry plantings in Michigan date back to 1930, and over half of the acreage is more than 40 years old.
  • Fresh blueberries have about 80 calories per cup.
  • Blueberries are considered a superfood.
  • One serving of blueberries contains almost 25 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin C and a good source of manganese.
  • Because of the high amount of antioxidants in blueberries, they may help prevent damage caused by cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s.
  • Blueberries are a good source of dietary fiber.
  • Blueberries are one of the only natural foods that are truly blue in color.
  • Blueberries grow best in acidic soil at a pH of 4.5 to 5.5.
  • Blueberries are grown commercially in 38 states.
  • Blueberries were added to the White House’s kitchen garden in 2011.
  • Blueberries rank as the second most important commercial berry crop in the U.S.
  • Maine grows the most wild blueberries.
Pete Callow, a retired technician who worked as a blueberry researcher assistant at Michigan State University since 1984, states “Blueberries are a terrific fruit, they taste great, are good for you, there’s no pit, you don’t have to peel or slice them, they’re easy to freeze, you can eat them fresh or bake with them. Plus, you can harvest them standing up.”

Blueberries are available all year, but if you want your own fresh off the bush, you may find a pick-your-own farm near you to get the freshest, tastiest blueberries.

To learn about growing blueberries, Michigan State University Extension has a number of resources on the growing blueberries page. Also, check out the “Using, Storing and Preserving Blueberries” fact sheet, available from Michigan Fresh.

There are many ways to incorporate blueberries into recipes, such as blueberry stuffed French toast. One of my favorite ways to enjoy blueberries, especially in the winter, is blueberry jam.

Do you eat blueberries regularly?

The following is an easy blueberry jam recipe you can make with kids, adapted from Real Simple Magazine.

Easy Blueberry Jam

Makes approximately 3 cups.

Ingredients
5 cups blueberries (approximately 2.5 pints)
1/2 cup sugar
Juice from 1 lemon
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions
In a medium saucepan, add the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Stir to combine and gently smash the blueberries with the back of a large spoon until they begin to release their juices. Some berries will still be somewhat whole and that is fine.

Heat over medium high heat for approximately 18 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mixture will thicken and darken in color. Remove from heat and pour jam into glass jars. While still hot, place lids on jars to seal them.

Store jam in refrigerator for one month or place in freezer for up to one year.

Blueberries for Sal

After a tasty blueberry treat, I suggest reading “Blueberries for Sal.” This book is geared for 3-7 year-olds. Sal and her mother are picking blueberries to can for winter, but when Sal wanders to the other side of Blueberry Hill, she discovers a mama bear preparing for her own long winter.

Sal’s mother is followed by a small bear with a big appetite for berries. Will Sal and the small bear find their own mamas?

This article appeared originally on Michigan State University Extension.

Dixie Sandborn, Michigan State University Extension
Michigan State University (MSU) Extension helps people improve their lives by bringing the vast knowledge resources of MSU directly to individuals, communities and businesses. For more than 100 years, MSU Extension has helped grow Michigan’s economy by equipping Michigan residents with the information that they need to do their jobs better, raise healthy and safe families, build their communities and empower our children to dream of a successful future.
