Furious Mob Sets Fire at US Embassy in Lebanon - Tear Gas Deployed

The Arab world shows its face of implacable hatred at America on Wednesday as rioters in Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon descended upon the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Disregarding video footage indicating a hospital explosion in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launch from a Palestinian terrorist group in Gaza, Hezbollah called for anti-Israeli protests in Lebanon.

Fox News Digital estimated that about 1,000 people responded by marching outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Tear gas was fired at the demonstrators, some of whom waved Palestinian flags, according to Reuters.

Some 2/300 Protesters gathered in front of Us embassy in Beirut, Lebanese army trying to push them back with teargas #brirut pic.twitter.com/w9M2Spes9y — Gabriella Colarusso (@gabriella_roux) October 17, 2023

Hezbollah blamed the United States for the Gaza hospital deaths.

“The attack reveals the true criminal face of this entity and its sponsor … the United States, which bears direct and complete responsibility for this massacre.”

One protester scaled a fence around the embassy to plant a Palestinian flag on the compound’s flagpole as fires raged outside the embassy’s security gate, according to the New York Post.

US Embassy in Beirut last night. And @realDonaldTrump is the problem!!!??? Like some in our main stream media would say; “These are mostly peaceful protests.” Get ready America, we’re in for something beyond what most Americans have ever experienced. pic.twitter.com/h1ftQHpTAI — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) October 18, 2023



The State Department has authorized family members and some non-emergency personnel to leave the Beirut embassy, noting “the unpredictable security situation,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The State Department also updated its travel advisory for Lebanon to Level 4 — its highest level — and said Americans should not travel to the country.

Hezbollah-backed protests are expected at the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday as well.

Surveillance camera footage from Netiv Haasara shows a large barrage of rockets being launched from northern Gaza, followed by a massive blast in the Strip, apparently caused by a failed projectile. pic.twitter.com/PdNCbks02r — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 17, 2023



The protests were sparked by an explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. The death toll was initially said to be 500, but later estimates were lower, though still in the hundreds. Hamas instantly blamed an Israeli airstrike for the blast, according to The New York Times.

Several hours later, Israel said that the explosion was caused by a rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad from within Gaza.

However, neighboring governments brushed aside that explanation, according to The Washington Post.

Saudi Arabia called the incident a “heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces.”

