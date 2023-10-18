Share
Furious Mob Sets Fire at US Embassy in Lebanon - Tear Gas Deployed

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2023 at 6:55am
The Arab world shows its face of implacable hatred at America on Wednesday as rioters in Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon descended upon the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Disregarding video footage indicating a hospital explosion in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launch from a Palestinian terrorist group in Gaza, Hezbollah called for anti-Israeli protests in Lebanon.

 Fox News Digital estimated that about 1,000 people responded by marching outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Tear gas was fired at the demonstrators, some of whom waved Palestinian flags, according to Reuters.

Hezbollah blamed the United States for the Gaza hospital deaths.

“The attack reveals the true criminal face of this entity and its sponsor … the United States, which bears direct and complete responsibility for this massacre.”

One protester scaled a fence around the embassy to plant a Palestinian flag on the compound’s flagpole as fires raged outside the embassy’s security gate, according to the New York Post.

The State Department has authorized family members and some non-emergency personnel to leave the Beirut embassy, noting “the unpredictable security situation,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The State Department also updated its travel advisory for Lebanon to Level 4 — its highest level — and said Americans should not travel to the country.

Hezbollah-backed protests are expected at the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday as well.

The protests were sparked by an explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. The death toll was initially said to be 500, but later estimates were lower, though still in the hundreds. Hamas instantly blamed an Israeli airstrike for the blast, according to The New York Times.

Several hours later, Israel said that the explosion was caused by a rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad from within Gaza.

However, neighboring governments brushed aside that explanation, according to The Washington Post.

 Saudi Arabia called the incident a “heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted on social media that “hitting a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel’s attacks devoid of the most basic human values.”

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
