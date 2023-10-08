Share
Hezbollah Joins the Fray, Bombards Israel in Solidarity with Palestinian Fighters

 By The Associated Press  October 7, 2023 at 10:28pm
Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with northern Israel in the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

The Golan Heights region was part of Syria that was captured by Israel in the Six-Day War.

Israel officially annexed the territory in 1981.

Will a larger conflict in the Middle East break out?

Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed terrorist group that effectively controls southern Lebanon.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday — the Jewish holy day — killing hundreds of Israelis.

An unknown number of Israelis have also been taken hostage to give Palestinians bargaining chips in getting terrorists released from Israeli prisons.

It was that act of Palestinian resistance” that Hezbollah was demonstrating solidarity with.

Israel, for its part, has launched a massive military response to the Hamas action, with Israel Defense Forces battling Palestinians on the ground and Israeli air power making its strength known.

As the extent of the terrorist invasion became clear, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on national TV and announced, “We are at war — Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

Netanyahu also declared a mass army mobilization and promised, “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price”  for the attack.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation