Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with northern Israel in the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

The Golan Heights region was part of Syria that was captured by Israel in the Six-Day War.

Israel officially annexed the territory in 1981.

Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed terrorist group that effectively controls southern Lebanon.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday — the Jewish holy day — killing hundreds of Israelis.

An unknown number of Israelis have also been taken hostage to give Palestinians bargaining chips in getting terrorists released from Israeli prisons.

It was that act of Palestinian resistance” that Hezbollah was demonstrating solidarity with.

Israel, for its part, has launched a massive military response to the Hamas action, with Israel Defense Forces battling Palestinians on the ground and Israeli air power making its strength known.

As the extent of the terrorist invasion became clear, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on national TV and announced, “We are at war — Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

Netanyahu also declared a mass army mobilization and promised, “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price” for the attack.

