Gavin Newsom Pulls His Children Out of Summer Camp Because It Doesn't Force Kids to Wear Masks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pulled his kids out of summer camp after he learned the camp was not enforcing the state’s mask policy.

“The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday and after seeing this, removed the kids from the camp,” spokeswoman Erin Mellon said in a statement, according to Politico.

“The family reviewed communication from the camp and realized that an email was missed saying the camp would not enforce masking guidance. Their kids will no longer be attending this camp.”

Newsom’s eldest children, ages 10 and 11, attended the summer basketball camp for one day.

Under California guidelines, everyone — including those vaccinated against COVID-19 — is required to wear masks “indoors in K-12 schools, childcare, and other youth settings.”

The Democratic governor’s announcement came after his 10-year-old son had been identified in photographs without a mask indoors with other maskless children at the summer camp.

“This is in clear violation of his own mask mandates,” Reopen California Schools tweeted Tuesday.

“Why can his kid be maskless, but not ours?”

Reopen California Schools is a group that opposes the state’s pandemic restrictions that have kept kids at home.

“To be clear, we support the summer basketball camp’s approach of having each family determine their own masking situation,” the group tweeted.

“The real problem is Newsom’s own family having mask choice, while he forces a different policy on every other kid in California.”

Newsom is facing a September recall election largely propelled by his strict coronavirus orders and mishandling of other issues.

He was criticized as a hypocrite last fall for attending a maskless indoor dinner party at a wine country restaurant.

The Democrat was sued last week by Reopen California Schools and Let Them Breathe, a group opposed to mask mandates, after the state announced that all students and teachers would have to wear masks when schools reopen, even if they are vaccinated.

The announcement was made prior to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation Tuesday that everyone should wear masks indoors again.

