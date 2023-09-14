Share
Commentary

Gay Activist Known for Mocking Christians, Dressing as Nun Arrested for Public Perversion

 By Jack Gist  September 14, 2023 at 9:14am
What would happen if devout Christian men openly mocked the LGBT movement by dressing up in scanty women’s clothing and parading around in a public park?

It isn’t a fair question because devout Christians would never do such a thing. If they did, they would be considered mentally unstable and ignored. But when a group of men dress up as nuns to mock Christians, they’re invited to receive a community service award at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

What kind of message does that send? It sends the message that anything goes, and the fake nuns take that message into their black hearts.

Take the case of 53-year-old gay activist Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, for example.

Ellis-Gilmore is a longtime member of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” the anti-Christian group honored by the Dodgers. In August, Ellis-Gilmore was arrested in California for indecent exposure, according to The Daily Wire.

Witnesses said Ellis-Gilmore — who goes by the monikers “Novice Sister Bethe Cockhim” and “Novice Sister Man Romeo” — was masturbating for an hour in a park described as “good for kids” by Google.

And it’s not like this happened in the dead of night. There was still over an hour of daylight left, according to The Daily Wire. That means kids were likely around.

Witness Randy Fleek told The Daily Wire that Ellis-Gilmore was in no way trying to hide what he was doing. The witness said Ellis-Gilmore had his left leg hanging out the open door of his truck. To top it off, he didn’t have pants.

Was the LGBT lobby always planning to mainstream the deviancy we see today?

“It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy; he’s not hiding it,” Fleek said. “He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.”

Fleek also said there was traffic driving through the park the entire time. By the time sheriff’s deputies drew the curtains on exhibition hour, Ellis-Gilmore was naked, according to Fleek.

This summer, the Dodgers created a national uproar when — in their corporate wisdom — they decided to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at a “pride” event. The decision backfired.

Roman Catholics protesting the anti-Christian mockery far outnumbered the supporters of the blasphemous group. The “Sisters” were introduced to a mostly empty stadium, and some of the fans booed.

Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez posted a clip of the scene on X, previously known as Twitter.

Hernandez said the Catholics were out in force protesting hours before the game, so where were the “pride” supporters?

Ellis-Gilmore has been an active member of the “Sisters” for years.

In 2018, he participated in a book reading at an elementary school. A Facebook post shows him wearing fake blonde braids, a dress and fishnet tights to read to children. Another member dressed up like a nun.

Ellis-Gilmore’s own social media is filled with satanic and sexual-themed posts. One post features images of a pacifier, a lollipop, an ice cream bar and a penis with the caption, “Shhhhhhhh….it’s ok, you’ve been preparing for this your whole life.”


The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Ellis-Gilmore mock Christian morality in order to promote immorality. They hate God and want to destroy innocence wherever they find it.

In an essay entitled “Selling Homosexuality to America,” Paul E. Rondeau argued that in 1989, “two strategies on how to totally repackage homosexual behavior as a rights issue were unveiled to the gay rights community.” He quoted two pro-LGBT writers:

“[F]irst, you get your foot in the door, by being as similar as possible; then, and only then — when your one little difference [orientation] is finally accepted — you start dragging in your other peculiarities, one by one.

“You hammer in the wedge narrow end first. As the saying goes, [a]llow the camel’s nose beneath your tent, and his whole body will soon follow.”

In 2023, progressives like the “Sisters” no longer try to be “as similar as possible.” They have infiltrated the mainstream, and they now act out insidious fantasies like Ellis-Gilmore’s for everyone — even and especially children — to see.

How long are Christians going to tolerate that?

St. Thomas Aquinas wrote, “He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral. Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice. And if you can live amid injustice without anger, you are immoral as well as unjust.”

In times like these, tolerance is often immoral.

Jack Gist
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Gist has published books, short stories, poems, essays, and opinion pieces in outlets such as The Imaginative Conservative, Catholic World Report, Crisis Magazine, Galway Review, and others. His genre-bending novel The Yewberry Way: Prayer (2023) is the first installment of a trilogy that explores the relationship between faith and reason. He can be found at jackgistediting.com
