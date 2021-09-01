It was a very different battlefield, but the result is the same — Gen. Michael Flynn is the winner and his foe is cowering in defeat.

Chase Bank on Aug. 20 sent a letter to a member of Flynn’s family, which read in part: “After careful consideration, we decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company.”

But after Flynn went public with the letter on Sunday, the bank decided to take refuge in a time-honored way of saving face and claimed it “made an error.”

“We’ve contacted our customer to let her know that we made an error and we apologized for any inconvenience this caused,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement to Snopes.

Flynn was quick to send a message via Telegram on Monday to the many who supported him in his latest battle.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for your unwavering support for my family and I over this Chase Bank cancel culture nonsense,” he wrote.

Flynn said there are other warriors who need support.

“We’ll fight through it like everything else we’ve experienced these past six years,” he wrote. “If Chase had any commonsense and gave serious thought to the current environment, instead of attacking my family because of our differing political views, they should immediately create a fund for the recently and tragically killed service members and those family members left behind.”

Flynn noted the view from Wall Street probably has no room for service members killed defending their honor.

“Chase bank probably doesn’t understand what the term Gold Star means but it is an unimaginably difficult time for the family members of those left behind,” he continued. “My family and I are blessed because we are alive and have each other.”

Flynn said that while this battle is over, the wider conflict remains.

“I pray Chase Bank and all their cancel culture partners think twice about what they are doing to destroy the fabric of our constitution,” he wrote. “Trust me, the heart and soul of America will NEVER be broken. We the people will prevail.”

In his initial post about Chase’s actions, Flynn accused the company of going “full blown woke!”

“They need to deal with their own reputation instead of persecuting my family and I. DOJ dropped my case for their own egregious government misconduct, appears you weren’t that lucky with the DOJ. I guess my America First political views don’t align with yours. Your loss.”

Flynn was referring to the criminal case in which he was accused of lying to the FBI in an interview about his contact in 2016 with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition period preceding the Trump presidency. At the time, Flynn was the incoming national security advisor.

According to a Fox News timeline of the case, Flynn initially pleaded guilty, but then moved to withdraw the plea after evidence of FBI misconduct began to mount. Flynn eventually received a pardon in November 2020, after the presidential election, from then-President Donald Trump.

