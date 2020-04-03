SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Gender Reveal Gone Wrong: Explosion Reportedly Starts 10-Acre Fire

Gender reveal cakeNikolai Kazakov / ShutterstockOne gender reveal went wrong and ended up starting a fire that burned 10 acres. (Nikolai Kazakov / Shutterstock)

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 3, 2020 at 11:22am
Print

It’s almost shocking to be reminded that there are other dangers out there than the virus that’s been dominating the news lately. But surprise, surprise, the world is just as chaotic as it was before the virus came along and stirred the pot even more.

There will still be earthquakes, storms and fires — and as we head into the dryer months of the year, more and more places will be putting their burn bans into effect.

Brevard County, Florida, recently publicized their burn ban, as conditions in the area are perfect for wildfires.

“Unincorporated Brevard County is under a burn ban as of today due to dry conditions,” the Brevard County Fire Rescue Facebook page posted on March 27. “Brevard’s drought index has exceeded 500 which is the trigger point per County ordinance.”

“Wildfires started from careless burning or other activities are labor intensive events that will take available resources away from COVID responses for extended periods of time. Remember, our ambulances and suppression units are cross staffed with paramedics, EMTs, and Firefighters.”

TRENDING: Report: Trump Campaign Has Been Anonymously Donating Meals to Hospitals Across the Country

According to WESH, violating the ban could result in jail time and/or a $500 fine. So it makes perfect sense that someone would come along the next day and reportedly set 10 acres ablaze with a poorly conceived celebration.

Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer told WESH that it all started with an explosive gender reveal.

“We were informed that it was caused by a gender reveal using Tannerite and a weapon,” Schollmeyer said.

Tannerite is a binary explosive that is often used as a rifle target or shot indicator. Some parents-to-be have used Tannerite with colored powders to reveal the gender of their child with a bang.

“Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened,” Schollmeyer continued.

During these troubled times, the damage such an incident causes reaches much further than the immediate danger: It requires valuable resources that could be used to solve other issues.

“Especially during all these potential COVID responses and medical responses it can quickly overwhelm resources and by that I mean, it will leave no resources to respond to those medical calls when needed,” he added.

RELATED: Missing Age 4 Girl Found in Woods After Two Nights with Dog by Her Side

“We want to prevent those wildfires started carelessly by, let’s say, fireworks, camp fires, open trash and burning, bonfires,” he explained.

“Those kinds of incidents can escalate rapidly. The outdoor equipment utilizing internal combustion like ATVs, lawnmowers and the like, make sure they have a spark arrestor on them.”

While this accident was certainly avoidable, the blaze was contained and extinguished. There’s no word on whether or not the responsible party has been charged yet.

Hopefully next time the parents-to-be will choose a reveal method that is a little less dynamic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Gender Reveal Gone Wrong: Explosion Reportedly Starts 10-Acre Fire
Missing Age 4 Girl Found in Woods After Two Nights with Dog by Her Side
Robert Irwin Goes on Expedition for Most Elusive 'and Endangered Species on the Planet': Toilet Paper
Prince Charles Breaks Silence While Battling Coronavirus, Encourages People To Live with Hope and Faith
Cops Find Pit Bull Behind Wheel of Crashed Car After Owner Allegedly Tried To Teach Dog To Drive
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×