Plane Crashes in Gender Reveal Gone Awry

At least one person was recently injured in a gender reveal gone wrong, when a plane lost control and crashed, according to National Transportation Safety Board officials.

It’s no secret that gender reveal parties are no longer a novelty.

Popularized over a decade ago, the sweet tradition gained more and more traction online as parents utilized everything from cakes to balloons, even enlisting military members and deceased relatives to help announce their babies’ genders to the world.

As a result, the once fun and cute celebrations have begun morphing into more dramatic and daring reveals — the more creative, the better, some would argue.

However, some moms and dads-to-be have gotten a little too adventurous.

As demonstrated by a recent plane crash in Texas, sensationalized gender reveals can lead to more than just happy tears.

In recent years, the increase in elaborate reveals has led to an alarming trend: more and more often, gender parties are resulting in injuries, and, in extreme cases, even deaths.

On Sept. 7, a couple in Turkey, Texas planned to announce the gender of their baby girl with the use of a small aircraft, according to Fox News.

Although this Texas couple is not the first to employ the use of an airplane to share the big news with family and friends, their dramatic gesture didn’t go to plan.

The aircraft was set to dump “350 gallons of pink water” to announce the baby’s gender, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

However, the pilot, Raj Horan, reported that the plane lost momentum while maneuvering at a low altitude and aerodynamically stalled, causing it to crash and flip.

He added that there were no previous mechanical failures or malfunctions that could have contributed to the accident, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, right wing, and empennage,” the NTSB report read.

While thankfully no one was killed in the incident, a passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to a flight report. The pilot was unharmed.

This is certainly not the first time a gender reveal has escalated into a dangerous situation. One notable example occurred in 2017 when a dad accidentally started a wildfire during his announcement.

In light of recent events, it might be time for parents to go old school and bake a few pink or blue cupcakes.

