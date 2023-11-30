George Santos Goes on 3-Hour Social Media Tirade, Airs Out Alleged Dirty Laundry of Colleagues

Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos is on the warpath.

The 35-year-old, who has faced widespread condemnation since his election to Congress last year, made a series of controversial comments about his colleagues during a three-hour-long X Space last Friday hosted by conservative influencer Monica Matthews.

Santos, who Fox News reported is facing possible expulsion from the House of Representatives over his long record of misconduct, said he would wear his removal from office as a “badge of honor.”

“I don’t care. You want to expel me? I’ll wear it like a badge of honor,” Santos said, according to remarks picked up by Business Insider.

“I’ll be the sixth expelled member of Congress in the history of Congress,” he continued.

“And guess what? I’ll be the only one expelled without a conviction.”

Santos’s comments included a swipe at Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, who chairs the House Ethics Committee that recently released a damning report about his record of lies and misconduct.

“It ain’t gonna be the dude from Mississippi that’s gonna kick me, a New Yorker, out of Congress,” he declared.

“No offense to people from Mississippi, but making that very, very clear, it’s going to take a lot more than that.”

Santos, who CBS confirmed would not be running for re-election after all, also called on Guest to “stop being a p****” and bring forward the resolution to expel him from Congress.

He also used the opportunity to dish the dirt on the conduct of some of his colleagues who he accused of trying to “sell off the American people.”

“I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on and sell off the American people,” he said.

“Within the ranks of United States Congress there’s felons galore, there’s people with all sorts of shystie backgrounds,” he continued, according to WLS-TV.

My year from Hell. Running for office was never a dream or goal, but when the opportunity to do so came I felt the time to serve my country was now. Looking back today I know one thing, politics is indeed dirty, dirty from the very bottom up. Consultants, operatives, the… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 17, 2023

Among the report’s findings were that Santos had lied about his education, spent donor money for personal purposes and had incurred multiple civil judgements against him.

“[T]he evidence uncovered by the Investigative Subcommittee (ISC) revealed that Representative George Santos cannot be trusted,” the report said.

“At nearly every opportunity, he placed his desire for private gain above his duty to uphold the Constitution, federal law, and ethical principles.”

